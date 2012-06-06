By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK, June 6
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, bracing for about 1 percent jump at the open, on
speculation the European Central Bank could act to stimulate the
economy and stem a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.
* The ECB announces its policy decision at 7:45 a.m. ET
(1145 GMT). Though it is not widely expected to cut rates, it
could signal a readiness to take some action as early as next
month, given the escalating crisis in the euro zone.
* Fears that the problems in Europe are hurting the global
economy have also increased speculation that other major central
banks could join in another global round of policy easing.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book of regional
economic conditions at 2:00 p.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* The gains in futures also follow a steep decline in the
market last week that took the S&P 500 down more than 3 percent
for the week.
* S&P 500 futures rose 13.9 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 109
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 27 points.
* The Labor Department releases at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
revised Q1 Productivity and Unit Labor Costs. Economists
forecast productivity to fall 0.7 percent, versus a 0.5 percent
drop in the preliminary Q1 report. Unit Labor costs are expected
to rise 2.2 percent, compared with a 2.0 percent increase in the
preliminary Q1 report.
* General Motors' struggling European unit Opel has
emerged from its worst-ever sales crisis in Germany and now
expects to gradually expand its slice of the market back into
the double digits, a level not seen since 2005.
* Facebook Inc is making it easier for advertisers to
reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile
devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of
investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to
marketers.
* Spain said it is losing access to credit markets and
appealed to its European partners to help revive its banks, a
distress signal sure to intensify global pressure on Europe to
move faster to the aid of its fourth-largest economy.
* The European Commission will propose far-reaching powers
for regulators to deal with failing banks on Wednesday, a step
towards the banking union the ECB has urged to secure the euro's
future.
* Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of six
German banking groups and Austria's three largest banks on
Wednesday, saying they face risks if the euro zone crisis
deepens.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from
last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis.