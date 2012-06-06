* Ways being explored to rescue Spanish banks -- EU sources
* ECB resists crisis pressure and keeps rates at 1 pct
* Fed's Beige Book on tap
* Tempur-Pedic shares plunge after revising forecast
* Futures up: S&P 10.3 pts, Dow 88 pts, Nasdaq 25.25 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday on signs that European officials are urgently
exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks and on
hopes of further stimulus from central banks to tackle the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Though the European Central Bank held its main interest rate
at 1 percent, resisting international pressure to provide more
support for the euro zone's ailing economy, investors are
awaiting comments from ECB President Mario Draghi at 8:30 a.m.
ET (1230 GMT).
Fears that the problems in Europe are hurting the global
economy have increased speculation that major central banks
could join in another global round of policy easing.
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's banks although Madrid has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting political conditions,
several EU sources said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book of regional
economic conditions at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will also be testifying on the economy before a
congressional committee on Thursday.
"With the ECB meeting today, the BoE tomorrow and the
Bernanke testimony on the U.S. economy on Thursday as well,
markets again look to central bankers like dogs to pieces of
meat. Will the dog get the meat and will it taste as good?" said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak + Co in New
York, in a note to clients.
The gains in futures follow a steep decline in the market
last week that took the S&P 500 down more than 3 percent for the
week.
S&P 500 futures rose 10.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 88
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 25.25 points.
The Labor Department releases at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
revised Q1 Productivity and Unit Labor Costs. Economists
forecast productivity to fall 0.7 percent, versus a 0.5 percent
drop in the preliminary Q1 report. Unit Labor costs are expected
to rise 2.2 percent, compared with a 2.0 percent increase in the
preliminary Q1 report.
Facebook Inc is making it easier for advertisers to
reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile
devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of
investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to
marketers.
Shares of Tempur-Pedic International dropped more
than 37 percent in premarket trade to around $27.42 after
revising its full year forecast.
The European Commission will propose far-reaching powers for
regulators to deal with failing banks on Wednesday, a step
towards the banking union the ECB has urged to secure the euro's
future.
Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of six
German banking groups and Austria's three largest banks on
Wednesday, saying they face risks if the euro zone crisis
deepens.
U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from
last week's selloff, as data showing the vast U.S. services
sector improved in May outweighed investor angst about the euro
zone's fiscal crisis.