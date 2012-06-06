* Ways being explored to rescue Spanish banks -- EU sources
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 6 Wall Street was set for a
higher open on Wednesday on signs of urgent moves in Europe to
rescue Spain's troubled banks, but comments from the ECB
president disappointed a market hoping for further stimulus to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
Resisting international pressure to provide more support for
the euro zone's ailing economy, the European Central Bank held
its main interest rate a 1 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi
said it is "no(t) right for monetary policy to fill others' lack
of action," suggesting there would be no more long-term lending
to banks unless governments come up with solutions.
"Bottom line, Draghi didn't bring the meat the market dogs
were hoping for as he seems to be standing pat for now, likely
waiting for more stress to develop before announcing something
new of substance," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at
Miller Tabak + Co in New York.
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's banks although Madrid has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting political conditions,
several EU sources said on Wednesday.
Investors will take a closer look at the state of the U.S.
economy from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of regional
economic conditions due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke will also be testifying on the economy before a
congressional committee on Thursday.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 47
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 14.50 points.
U.S. nonfarm productivity fell more than expected in the
first quarter, as companies gave more hours to employees but
only modestly expanded output.
Facebook Inc is making it easier for advertisers to
reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile
devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of
investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to
marketers.
Shares of Tempur-Pedic International fell 43 percent
in premarket trade to around $24.71 after revising its full year
forecast.
The European Commission proposed far-reaching powers for
regulators to deal with failing banks on Wednesday, a step
toward the banking union sought by the ECB, which will come too
late to help Spain.
Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of six
German banking groups and Austria's three largest banks on
Wednesday, saying they face risks if the euro zone crisis
deepens.