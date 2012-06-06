* ECB's Draghi fails to signal new long-term lending
* EU sources say options explored to rescue Spanish banks
* Tempur-Pedic shares plunge after revising forecast
* Stocks higher: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
on signs of urgent moves in Europe to rescue Spain's troubled
banks, but comments from the European Central Bank president
disappointed a market hoping for further stimulus to tackle the
euro zone's debt crisis.
Resisting international pressure to provide more support for
the euro zone's ailing economy, the ECB held its main interest
rate at 1 percent.
"I don't think it would be right for monetary policy to
fill other institutions' lack of action," said ECB President
Mario Draghi, suggesting there would be no more long-term
lending to banks unless governments come up with solutions.
Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring
ways to rescue Spain's banks, although Madrid has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting political conditions,
several EU sources said on Wednesday.
Stocks also gained as investors snapped up beaten down
stocks from last week's steep decline that pushed the S&P 500
below its 200-day moving average.
"Although our cyclical indicators suggest that it is likely
that market conditions get worse in the coming months before
they get better, we are seeing near-term evidence of bearish
exhaustion that could lead to a counter trend bounce," said Ari
Wald, a technical analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 86.81 points,
or 0.72 percent, at 12,214.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.36 points, or 0.73 percent, at 1,294.86. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.86 points, or 0.86
percent, at 2,801.97.
Investors will get a detailed look at the state of the U.S.
economy from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of regional
economic conditions due at 2 p.m.(1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will also testify on the economy before a congressional
committee on Thursday.
U.S. nonfarm productivity fell more than expected in the
first quarter as companies gave more hours to employees but only
modestly expanded output.
Facebook Inc is making it easier for advertisers to
reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile
devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of
investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to
marketers. The stock rose 1.9 percent to $26.35.
Shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. fell 41
percent to $25.88 after revising its full year forecast.