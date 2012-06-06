* EU sources say options explored to rescue Spanish banks
* All 10 S&P sectors higher; tech, energy lead
* Tempur-Pedic shares plunge after revising forecast
* Stocks up: Dow 1.7 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday
as signs of urgent moves in Europe to rescue Spain's troubled
banks sparked a rebound in beaten-down shares, pushing the broad
S&P 500 index through a key support level.
European sources said Germany and European Union officials
sought solutions for Spain's weakened banks, the latest worry in
the fiscally troubled euro zone, although Madrid has not yet
requested assistance and is resisting political conditions.
After a drop of more than 6 percent in the S&P 500 for May
and a three-day slide to close out the prior week, the market
was ripe for a rebound.
"Because of the nature of the selloff and how efficient it
was, the bounce-back we are seeing over the last two days and
today in particular really does make one think we've got the
worst of the selloff behind us," said Peter Kenny, managing
director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Keep in mind, although a rally of this type is welcome,
nothing has significantly changed," he said.
Tuesday's gains left the index right at its 200-day moving
average, and that support level acted as a springboard for
investors to jump back into the market. All 10 S&P 500 sectors
were higher on Wednesday, led by the energy, financial and
technology sectors, all of which are tied to strong global
demand.
Underscoring the difficulty in tackling the euro zone
crisis, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggested
further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis would not
necessarily be forthcoming. The ECB left interest rates
unchanged following its meeting Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 204.84 points,
or 1.69 percent, to 12,332.79. The S&P 500 Index gained
22.37 points, or 1.74 percent, to 1,307.87. The Nasdaq Composite
added 56.77 points, or 2.04 percent, to 2,834.88.
Investors will get a detailed look at the state of the U.S.
economy from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book of regional
economic conditions due at 2 p.m.(1800 GMT). Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke will testify on the economy before a congressional
committee on Thursday.
U.S. non-farm productivity fell more than expected in the
first quarter as companies gave more hours to employees but only
modestly expanded output.
Facebook Inc is making it easier for advertisers to
reach the growing ranks of users on smartphones and mobile
devices, taking a significant step toward addressing one of
investors' most pressing concerns and broadening its appeal to
marketers. The stock rose 1.6 percent to $26.29.
Shares of Tempur-Pedic International Inc. fell 41
percent to $25.88 after revising its full year forecast. Fellow
mattress makers also slumped, wth Select Comfort Corp
down 18.2 percent to $21.22 and Mattress Firm Holding Corp
off 20.3 percent to $28.12.