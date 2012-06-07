* China rate cut boosts risk assets
* Bernanke to testify before Congressional committee
* Hedge funds take a hit in May
* Futures up: S&P 0.8 pts, Dow 1 pt, Nasdaq 5.50 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stock index futures surged
on Thursday after the Chinese central bank cut its benchmark
bank lending and deposit rates, adding to hopes of coordinated
action to aid the flagging global economy and further boosting a
rally in the previous session.
* China's central bank cut benchmark interest rates by 25
basis points in a surprise move on Thursday to shore up
slackening economic growth, its first rate cut since the depths
of the 2008/09 financial crisis.
* The move comes just before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke appears on Capitol Hill later Thursday for scheduled
testimony before a Congressional committee. Investors will parse
his words closely after his number two, Janet Yellen, laid out
the case for the Fed to provide more support to the fragile
economy.
*"China's move should help support the stocks rally that we
have seen in the market over the past days," said Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in London.
* "Investors will also look for hints later in the day for
any stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. But the whole
European scenario still overhangs," he said.
* On Wednesday U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent,
giving the S&P 500 its best day since December, as talk of a
rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary
stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling.
* S&P 500 futures rose 9.6 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 53
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12.50 points.
* After the S&P 500's 6 percent fall in May and with the
index below its key 200-day moving average, the market was ripe
for a rebound, analysts said. The index has reversed sharply
above that closely watched level.
* European stocks jumped 1.3 percent in morning trade,
adding to the previous session's sharp rally, following the
China rate cut and as investors bet policymakers in Europe could
soon unveil measures to prop up ailing Spanish banks.
* Even though Spain has not yet requested assistance and is
resisting being placed under international supervision, Germany
and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to
rescue the country's banking sector, sources said.
* Spain met strong demand when it sold 2.1 billion euros
($2.62 billion) of medium- and long-term bonds, passing a key
test of its ability to tap investors after a minister said
earlier this week the country was being cut off from the
markets.
* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is in talks
with pharmaceutical companies about developing drinks for its
Keurig brewers that it hopes could aid the health of consumers
and company margins, a senior executive said.
* Chesapeake Energy Corp need not delay its
scheduled annual meeting on Friday to allow shareholders more
time to investigate the financial dealings of the natural gas
company's embattled chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, a federal
judge ruled.
* May's stock market rout dealt a blow to many on Wall
Street including several big hedge fund stars whose bets on
prominent U.S. companies looked badly timed.
* Oracle Corp launched a new suite of cloud-based
products on Wednesday to try to catch up with smaller but
nimbler vendors, such as Salesforce.com Inc, in the
business of hosting and distributing software via the Internet.