* Sources say Spain to request EU aid over the weekend

* German imports tumble in April

* Chesapeake Energy plans to sell pipeline assets

* Futures down: S&P 3.5 pts, Dow 50 pts, Nasdaq 3.25 pts

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors erred on the side of caution ahead of a weekend expected to bring new developments in dealing with Spain's banking crisis.

Spain is expected to request European aid for its ailing banks over the weekend to forestall worsening market turmoil, EU and German sources said. Investors are worried that developments may not be favorable for markets.

"The European banking system is under capitalized, and the markets are waxing and waning based on enthusiasm for a plan to recapitalize them," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"This weekend we may get some news on recapitalizing Spanish banks, and I think there is a fair amount of fear of being invested in risk assets over the weekend, because if that doesn't happen, we could easily lose that 200-plus (Dow index) points that we gained."

German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in April, and exports fell more than expected, another sign Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the euro-zone debt crisis.

S&P 500 futures fell 3.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 50 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.25 points.

Still, the S&P 500 was on course for its best week this year after a substantial rally in the middle of the week. That came shortly after the index fell below it 200-day moving average, in what some analysts said was an oversold bounce. The strong week also comes after the worst month since September.

"The rally we had, which was pretty strong, was a bit more of a technical than a fundamental bounce, and the market is struggling to find the good news to keep it going," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New York.

At 10:15 a.m., President Barack Obama will urge Congress to pass "bipartisan, paid-for ideas," the White House said.

McDonald's Corp fell 2.7 percent in premarket trade after the fast-food chain said global comparable sales rose 3.3 percent in May and that foreign currency translation negatively impacted second quarter earnings by 7 to 9 cents per share.

Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall. Chesapeake shares gained 0.1 percent in premarket trades. [ID:nL4E8H88RP}

An Apple Inc lawyer said the iPhone and iPad maker may seek a legal order stopping the launch of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy S III phone in the United States later this month.

Best Buy Co Inc founder and chairman, Richard Schulze, resigned from the retailer's board on Thursday and said he was exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake, a move seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private takeover. The shares fell 1.9 percent.

European shares as measured by the FTSEurofirst 300 dropped 0.4 percent in morning trade, while the euro fell against the dollar and oil retreated.