* Spain likely to request EU aid over the weekend -sources
* McDonald's sales miss forecast, warns on economy
* German imports tumble in April
* Chesapeake Energy plans to sell pipeline assets
* Indexes down: S&P 0.4 pct, Dow 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks fell on Friday as
investors erred on the side of caution ahead of a weekend
expected to bring new developments in Spain's banking crisis.
Spain is expected to request European Union aid for its
ailing banks over the weekend to forestall worsening market
turmoil, EU and German sources said.
In a sign of how Europe's crisis and a slowing global
economy are affecting U.S. corporations, McDonald's Corp
reported a lower-than-expected rise in global same-store sales
in May and warned austerity measures in Europe were taking a
toll. Shares fell 2.6 percent to $86.08.
"The European banking system is under capitalized, and the
markets are waxing and waning based on enthusiasm for a plan to
recapitalize them," said Jack de Gan, chief investment officer
at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"This weekend we may get some news on recapitalizing Spanish
banks, and I think there is a fair amount of fear of being
invested in risk assets over the weekend, because if that
doesn't happen, we could easily lose that 200-plus (Dow index)
points that we gained."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 49.65
points, or 0.40 percent, to 12,411.31. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 5.54 points, or 0.42 percent, to 1,309.45. The
Nasdaq Composite lost 12.02 points, or 0.42 percent, to
2,819.00.
Still, the S&P 500 was on course for its best week since
March after a substantial rally in the middle of the week. That
came shortly after the index fell below it 200-day moving
average, in what some analysts said was an oversold bounce. The
strong week also comes after the worst month since September.
"The rally we had, which was pretty strong, was a bit more
of a technical than a fundamental bounce, and the market is
struggling to find the good news to keep it going," said Rick
Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in New York.
At 10:15 a.m., President Barack Obama will make a statement
on the U.S. economy, the White House said.
German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in
April, and exports fell more than expected, another sign
Europe's largest economy is beginning to feel the chill from the
euro-zone debt crisis.
European shares as measured by the FTSEurofirst 300
dropped 0.8 percent, while the euro fell against the dollar and
oil retreated. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 2.1 percent and
narrowly missed posting its worst losing streak since 1975.
Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline
and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three
separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company
scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.
Chesapeake shares fell 0.4 percent. [ID:nL4E8H88RP}
Best Buy Co Inc founder and chairman, Richard
Schulze, resigned from the retailer's board on Thursday and said
he was exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake, a
move seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private
takeover. The shares rose 1.4 percent.