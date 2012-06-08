* Spain likely to ask European Union for bailout-sources
* McDonald's sales miss forecast, warns on economy
* Molina Health, Centene lift healthcare stocks
* Chesapeake Energy plans to sell pipeline assets
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Friday as investors played things close to the vest before the
weekend after sources told Reuters Spain was expected to request
aid for its troubled banks.
European Union and German sources said euro zone finance
ministers were to hold a conference call on Saturday. Spain's
expected request was an effort to stem the tide of worsening
market turmoil.
Underscoring the impact of Europe's debt crisis, McDonald's
Corp reported a lower-than-expected rise in global
same-store sales in May and warned austerity measures in Europe
were taking a toll. Shares fell 0.9 percent to $87.60, causing
one of the biggest drags on the Dow.
"Obviously the apprehension about this weekend is still out
there regarding should Spain need some more money for their
banks and, of course, the Greek election is next week," said
Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's
Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
"It's almost like we are catching our breath, getting ready
for next week, which is going to be very heavy on the European
front."
Greece is scheduled to hold a general election that could
decide its fate in the euro zone on June 17.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 44.88 points,
or 0.36 percent, to 12,505.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 4.46 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,319.45. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 14.96 points, or 0.53
percent, to 2,845.98.
The modest gains put the S&P 500 on track for its best week
of the year, due largely in part to a gain of more than 2
percent on Wednesday. The strong gains came after the benchmark
index fell more than 6 percent in May and dropped just below its
200-day moving average, signaling a technical bounce for
equities.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that European
leaders face an "urgent need to act" to resolve the region's
financial crisis as the threat of a renewed recession there
spells dangers for an anemic U.S. recovery.
Obama faces a U.S. election in five months.
German imports tumbled at their fastest rate in two years in
April, and exports fell more than expected, another sign
Europe's largest economy is not immune from the euro-zone debt
crisis.
Molina Healthcare jumped 29 percent to $22.90,
recouping nearly all of its losses in the prior session, and
Centene Corp jumped 9 percent to $35.83 after the health
insurers won contracts to continue as Medicaid plan providers in
the state of Ohio. The Morgan Stanley Healthcare Payor index
jumped 5 percent.
Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline
and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three
separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company
scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.
In addition, shareholders delivered a broad rebuke of the
company's board, withholding support for two members up for
re-election in the wake of a governance crisis and poor
financial performance. Chesapeake shares edged up 0.5 percent to
$17.94. [ID:nL4E8H88RP}
Best Buy Co Inc founder and chairman, Richard
Schulze, resigned from the retailer's board on Thursday and said
he was exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake, a
move seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private
takeover. The shares rose 2.3 percent to $19.98.