* Spain likely to ask European Union for bailout-sources
* McDonald's sales miss forecast, warns on economy
* Molina Health, Centene lift healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday,
led by defensive shares as investors played things close to the
vest before the weekend when sources told Reuters Spain was
expected to request aid for its troubled banks.
The gains put the S&P 500 on track for its best week of the
year, due largely in part to a gain of more than 2 percent on
Wednesday. The strong gains came after the benchmark index fell
more than 6 percent in May and dropped just below its 200-day
moving average, signaling a technical bounce for equities.
Investors adopted a defensive stance before closely eyed
events in Spain this weekend, with healthcare and telecoms among
the best performing S&P sectors. Verizon Communications Inc
gained 1.5 percent to $42.24 and the S&P telecom sector
rose 1.1 percent.
Volume was light with about 3.18 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq.
"Here is a real classic case of the market doing the
opposite of what most people think," said Terry Morris, senior
equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in
Reading, Pennsylvania.
"The market is telling you that is was still oversold, but
they don't want to play the high (volatility) names just in case
something happens over the weekend."
European Union and German sources said euro zone finance
ministers were to hold a conference call on Saturday. Spain's
expected request was an effort to stem the tide of worsening
market turmoil.
Underscoring the impact of Europe's debt crisis, McDonald's
Corp reported a lower-than-expected rise in global
same-store sales in May and warned austerity measures in Europe
were taking a toll. Shares fell 0.9 percent to $87.60, causing
one of the biggest drags on the Dow.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that European
leaders face an "urgent need to act" to resolve the region's
financial crisis as the threat of a renewed recession there
spells dangers for an anemic U.S. recovery.
Obama faces a U.S. election in five months.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 54.11 points,
or 0.43 percent, to 12,515.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 5.96 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,320.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 19.48 points, or 0.69
percent, to 2,850.50.
Molina Healthcare jumped 28.3 percent to $22.80,
recouping nearly all of its losses in the prior session, and
Centene Corp jumped 9 percent to $35.81 after the health
insurers won contracts to continue as Medicaid plan providers in
the state of Ohio. The Morgan Stanley Healthcare Payor index
jumped 5 percent and the S&P healthcare index
gained 0.8 percent.
Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline
and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three
separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company
scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.
In addition, shareholders delivered a broad rebuke of the
company's board, withholding support for two members up for
re-election in the wake of a governance crisis and poor
financial performance. Chesapeake shares gained 2.3 percent to
$18.25. [ID:nL4E8H88RP}
Best Buy Co Inc founder and chairman, Richard
Schulze, resigned from the retailer's board on Thursday and said
he was exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake, a
move seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private
takeover. The shares rose 3.4 percent to $20.20.