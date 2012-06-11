* Investors concerned about terms of aid deal for Spain
* Worries persist over Greek elections
* Wall St coming off S&P's best week of 2012
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Monday in
a turnaround from Wall Street's best week of the year as
investors grew disappointed about Europe's aid package for
Spanish banks and worried about increased volatility as Greece's
elections approached.
Spain will be lent up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to
help the country's battered banks. The size of the package was
larger than expected, partially removing a cloud that has been
hanging over financial markets.
Investors feared that a banking crisis in Spain would
compound the currency bloc's troubles before June 17 elections
in Greece, which many fear could lead to Greece's leaving the
euro zone.
"Given the gravity of the European problem, not just Spain,
people are kind of waking up to the fact that this is something
but not enough," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM
Financial Asset Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 25.73
points, or 0.20 percent, at 12,528.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.75 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,323.91.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.38 points, or 0.22
percent, at 2,852.04.
Weak economic data from China over the weekend underscored
the hurdles in the way of stronger global growth.
U.S. companies are finding it increasingly difficult to
expand revenues. Firms that make up the S&P 500 are expected to
boost sales by just 2.2 percent in the current quarter.
"It's not just Europe that can weigh on the market," said
Jeff Kleintop, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.
He said other factors were the conclusion of the Federal
Reserve's stimulative Operation Twist in June, slowing demand
in China, geopolitical risks surrounding Iran, uncertainty about
the U.S. election in November and changes in U.S. budget plans
following the results of the election.
Wall Street is coming off the previous week's advance, which
was 3.7 percent on the S&P 500, the index's biggest weekly gain
of 2012.
In a sobering sign of slowing overseas economic growth,
China's inflation, industrial output and retail sales all
flagged in May. It was the second straight month of sluggish
growth, which galvanized policymakers last week into taking
their boldest action yet to combat a sharpening slowdown.
Apple shares rose 1.1 percent to $586.70. Apple Inc
kicks off its annual conference for software developers on
Monday, and more than ever, the consumer electronics juggernaut
finds itself in a pitched battle with the online search giant,
Google Inc - in smartphones, cloud computing and the
never-ending competition for the hearts and minds of the best
software developers.
Facebook Inc is on the preliminary list to join the
Russell 3000 index , according to Russell
Investments on Monday. The stock is up 2.1 percent at $27.70.
Goldman Sachs is close to striking a deal over the
sale of its hedge fund administration business with State Street
Corp, the Financial Times reported. The move would
create the largest administration services provider to hedge
funds worldwide. The stock fell 0.7 percent to
$93.88.