* Retail sales data on tap, seen edging lower * JPMorgan CEO to testify on trading loss * Futures down: Dow 4 pts, S&P 3.2 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Wednesday as investors found little reason to buy following steep equity gains in the previous session. * Wall Street surged more than 1 percent on Tuesday, helped by a late rally as Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs. *Investors will be looking to the 8:30 a.m. release of May retail sales data for a clue into how consumers are faring amid the global macroeconomic uncertainty and weak job growth in the States. * Retail sales are seen falling 0.2 percent following a 0.1 percent gain in the previous month. May producer prices will be released at the same time, and are expected to fall 0.6 percent. * Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co will tell lawmakers that the bank's recent multibillion-dollar trading loss occurred because poorly managed traders embarked in January on a misguided hedging strategy they did not fully understand, according to written testimony prepared for a hearing on Wednesday. * S&P 500 futures fell 3.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 4 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.75 points. * With the news flow so uncertain many traders are also looking at market levels, with 1,300 on the S&P 500 emerging again as a focus this week. * In a troubling sign from abroad, an influential government adviser in China was quoted as saying the country's economic growth could fall below 7 percent in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June. * Amid weakness in Europe and signs of slowing in the United States, many investors look to China's relatively robust expansion to pick up the slack, especially for commodity demand. * Dell Inc aims to raise its target on dividends and share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its corporate software and services business is on track to grow by an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016. * Johnson & Johnson expects to complete its $19.7 billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes on Thursday and said the deal will slightly boost company profit this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as previously expected. Shares of the Dow component rose 1.3 percent to $63.89 in premarket trading.