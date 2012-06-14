* Jobless claims unexpectedly rise, but focus stays on Greece * VIX up over 10 percent this week, implying more swings * Nokia to cut 20 pct of work force, ADRs drop in premarket * Dow futures down 10 pts, S&P up 1.4 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pt By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday, with investors brushing off a weak read on the labor market as uncertainty ahead of elections in Greece continued to be the overriding factor in equities. Traders were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the Sunday elections, which could lead to Greece's exit from the euro zone, a prospect that has pressured U.S. equities for the past several weeks and contributed to a steep decline on Wednesday. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the latest economic data pointing to sluggish conditions in the United States. Futures were little impacted by the news, and looked to continue taking their cue from the news flow out of Europe, which has caused volatility to spike. Major indexes have swung wildly throughout each day this week, with the CBOE Volatility index up 14 percent on the week. As much as 800 million euros ($1 billion) has been pulled out of Greek banks daily ahead of the election. Investors fear that if Greece leaves the euro zone, other peripheral nations may also have to exit. "People are waiting to hear the outcome of the elections in Greece, and I'm expecting heightened volatility until we get some clarity on that," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. "And with so little trading volume, it will be easy for the market to get pushed around. That's why each day has been so lopsided lately." In other U.S. data, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in May, the biggest drop in over three years.. S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on a contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.25 point. Exacerbating worries about Europe, Moody's Investor Service cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3, saying the recently approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will add to the country's debt burden. Italy was also in the spotlight as the country's borrowing costs jumped at a bond auction on Thursday. Nokia Corp will cut 20 percent of its work force and said its phone unit would post a deeper-than-expected loss in its second quarter because of tough competition. U.S.-listed shares fell 8.2 percent to $2.56 in premarket trading. Kroger Co shares rose 4.3 percent to $22.20 in premarket trading after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain reported its first-quarter results.