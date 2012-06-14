* Jobless claims rise, but focus stays on Greece * Nokia to cut 20 pct of work force, ADRs plummet * Stocks up: Dow 1.1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct By Angela Moon NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday in a broad rally on hopes that the outcome of the Greek elections this weekend would ease worries about the country leaving the euro zone. But trading was volatile on low volume as weak data in the U.S. labor market and rising bond yields in Italy and Spain weighed on investor sentiment. Market swings will likely persist ahead of the Sunday elections, analysts said. Indeed, the prospect that the results of the Greek vote could lead the nation to exit the euro zone has pressured U.S. equities over the past several weeks. "This is a classic rumor-driven market where the nervous shorts cover their shorts and the under-invested longs go and buy, just by looking at the headlines. There is the fear of missing out," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund. Greek banking stocks surged more than 20 percent on Thursday, amid speculation that secret opinion polls indicated a government favorable to the international bailout agreement was likely to emerge after the June 17 election. "Greek stocks are in rally mode on hopes for a decisive victory for the conservative New Democracy party. We caught a glimpse of a headline earlier suggesting that 80 percent of Greeks want to remain inside the euro area, which is what we have thought would remain an influential factor throughout the elections," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 130.93 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,627.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.32 points, or 0.9 percent, at 1,327.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.27 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,835.88. The CBOE Volatility index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, was down 1.5 percent to near 24, after soaring in the previous session. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the latest economic data showed, pointing to sluggish conditions in the United States. In other U.S. data, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in May, the biggest drop in more than three years. Further weighing on market sentiment, Moody's Investor Service cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3, saying the recently approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will add to the country's debt burden. The S&P is flat for the week as sharp drops have been partially offset by some equally strong rallies. So far in the second quarter, however, the index is down 5.9 percent. "The decline may have gone far enough that prices may at least avoid slipping further, but there is still a lot of uncertainty out there," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at Key Private Bank in Cleveland. Nokia Corp plans to cut 10,000 more jobs, a fifth of its work force, and said its phone unit would post a deeper-than-expected loss in its second quarter because of tough competition. U.S.-listed shares plunged 15.4 percent to $2.36.