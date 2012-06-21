(Fixes spelling of company name of Onyx)
* Data on mid-Atlantic business, existing-home sales
disappoint
* Key China manufacturing index at 7-month low
* Onyx Pharma jumps after cancer drug gets backing
* Indexes off: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks edged lower on
Thursday after a raft of data showed a global slowdown was
adding to U.S. economic weakness.
Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell just a little last
week to 387,000, while a monthly indicator of China's
manufacturing activity fell to a seven-month low of 48.1.
Other data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed
factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region contracted for a
second month in a row in June while home resales fell in May.
"It starts with Europe - weak for the obvious reasons. They
are buying less stuff from China, China is selling less stuff
and that is slowing their economy down," said Stephen Massocca,
managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.
"The genesis is Europe and it's starting to flow through
everything now. Business has slowed down."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 14.23
points, or 0.11 percent, to 12,810.16. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 4.34 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,351.35. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.84 points, or 0.54
percent, to 2,914.61.
Semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq after chipmaker
Micron Technology Inc posted a net loss for the fourth
straight quarter. The PHLX semiconductor index dropped
1.2 percent.
Celgene Corp slumped 11.4 percent to $59.52 as the
biggest drag on the S&P 500 after the company said it was
withdrawing a European application for wider use of its
big-selling Revlimid blood cancer drug.
Philip Morris International Inc fell 1.2 percent to
$87.45 after forecasting full-year earnings below Wall Street
estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad. Philip
Morris disappointing news followed similar outlooks from fellow
multinationals PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.
Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 37.4 percent to
$61.25 after U.S. drug advisers backed the company's drug for
cancer patients. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, which
stands to receive royalties from sales of the drug, gained 9.5
percent to $15.93.
ConAgra Foods Inc advanced 3.5 percent to $25.45
after posting an adjusted quarterly profit that narrowly beat
Wall Street estimates.
(Editing by Kenneth Barry)