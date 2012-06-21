* Goldman Sachs recommends shorting S&P 500
* Semiconductors slip, Micron down sharply
* Energy, materials fall on weak data in China, Europe, U.S.
* Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan shares up in extended trade
following Moody's downgrade
* Indexes off: Dow 2 pct, S&P 2.2 pct, Nasdaq 2.4 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks posted the worst
day in three weeks on Thursday on mounting evidence that slowing
manufacturing growth worldwide threatened corporate profits.
Shares of energy and materials companies led declines as
commodity prices fell. U.S. crude futures slipped below
$80 a barrel for the first time since October and the S&P energy
sector index lost 4 percent. Investors said weak
overseas demand was responsible for the decline in those
industries.
Stocks' slide was accelerated by a bearish call from Goldman
Sachs, which recommended clients build short positions in the
broad S&P 500 index on expectations of more economic weakness.
"We are recommending a short position in the S&P 500 index
with a target of 1,285," (roughly 5 percent below current
levels), Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The investment bank cited the Philly Fed's mid-Atlantic
factory index, which fell to minus 16.6 in June, an unexpected
contraction in the region's factory activity.
Semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq after chipmaker
Micron Technology Inc posted a net loss for the fourth
straight quarter. Micron lost 7.8 percent to $5.65 and the PHLX
semiconductor index dropped 4.1 percent.
Stocks had enjoyed a two-week run that brought the S&P up
more than 7 percent on hopes for additional stimulus from the
Federal Reserve.
Business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth
straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted,
while weaker overseas demand slowed growth by U.S. factories.
"While we've seen only two of many regional manufacturing
surveys for June, there is a clear deterioration taking place,
with only the degree being the broad issue," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The KBW Bank Index fell 2.3 percent amid expectations
Moody's Investors Service would announce downgrades in the
banking industry.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 251.35
points, or 1.96 percent, at 12,573.04. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 30.19 points, or 2.23 percent, at
1,325.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 71.36
points, or 2.44 percent, at 2,859.09.
The day's decline was the worst since June 1 when the S&P
500 fell 2.5 percent.
"The market was extremely overbought coming into this week,
and the news gave it an excuse to sell off," said Jeffrey Saut,
chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Softening data globally lifted hopes of central bank action
to support the economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on
Wednesday it would extend one monetary stimulus program and said
it was ready to do more to help economic growth if necessary.
"Although yesterday's FOMC delivered easing as expected,
with a dovish statement, positive risk sentiment ahead of the
FOMC had already buoyed markets. And we now think, with
incremental US monetary policy on hold, the market will need to
confront a deteriorating growth picture near term," Goldman
Sachs said.
U.S. home resales fell in May and the four-week moving
average for new unemployment insurance claims rose last week to
the highest level since early December.
Celgene Corp slumped 11.5 percent to $59.45 after
the company said it was withdrawing a European application for
wider use of its big-selling Revlimid blood cancer drug.
Philip Morris International lost 3.3 percent to
$85.62 after forecasting full-year earnings below Wall Street
estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad.
After the bell, Moody's Investors Service cut the credit
ratings of 15 of the world's biggest banks in a highly
anticipated move that was part of a broad review of major
financial institutions.
Among the moves, Moody's cut JPMorgan Chase & Co's
long-term senior debt to A2 from Aa3 and assigned it a negative
outlook negative. It also cut Morgan Stanley's long-term
senior unsecured debt to Baa1 from A2 and also assigned it a
negative outlook.
Shares of JPMorgan added 1.4 percent to $36.00 and Morgan
Stanley added 3.2 percent to $14.41 in extended trade.
About 7 billion shares traded on the New York Stock
Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, below last
year's daily average of 7.84 billion.