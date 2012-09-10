* Bulls get cold feet on Chinese export data
* AIG falls after Treasury plans to sell most of its stake
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq off 0.4 pct
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Wall Street was little changed
on Monday as investors took a breather from recent gains in
anticipation of policy action from the Federal Reserve later in
the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2 percent last week to
hit highs not seen in nearly five years, and the Nasdaq rose to
a 12-year high, prompting investors to engage in a bit of
selling of big-cap tech names that have done well all year.
Technology shares were modestly lower after
worse-than-expected data from China. Shares of Apple Inc
, the world's largest publicly traded company by market
value, lost nearly 1 percent.
Expectations for more stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have underpinned
the markets in recent weeks. Friday's disappointing U.S. jobs
data further boosted those expectations.
"The market is taking a breather today, waiting on positive
news from Europe and the Fed," said Joe Benanti, managing
director of Rosenblatt Securities in New York.
The Fed will release its decision Thursday on whether it
will engage in more bond-buying to keep interest rates low.
Investors are also awaiting a ruling on Wednesday by
Germany's constitutional court on the legality of the euro
zone's permanent financial rescue fund, which could derail plans
by the European Central Bank for substantial buying of
short-term debt.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.24 points,
or 0.05 percent, at 13,313.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.86 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,437.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.27 points, or 0.42
percent, at 3,123.15.
American International Group Inc shed 1.7 percent to
$33.38 after the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell most
of its stake in the insurer, making the government a minority
investor for the first time since it rescued the company in the
depths of the financial crisis four years ago.
Chinese import data showed a fall of 2.6 percent on the year
in August, short of expectations for a 3.5 percent rise. Exports
grew 2.7 percent, below forecasts for a 3 percent rise in a
Reuters poll.
"Bulls got a little bit of cold feet on weak economic data
from China," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho
Securities USA.
The data increased the odds of more Beijing-backed spending
to deal with the damage done to the domestic economy by firms
cutting production, inventories and imports due to weak global
demand.
Plains Exploration & Production Co said it will buy
BP Plc's stake in some deepwater Gulf of Mexico
wells for $5.55 billion to boost its oil production. U.S.-listed
shares of BP edged up 0.2 percent to $42 and Plains Exploration
slumped 8.4 percent to $36.94.
Titan Machinery Inc shares dropped 20.38 percent to
$20.20 after the farm equipment retailer cut its full-year
profit forecast after it reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit as the worst drought in 56 years in the U.S.
Midwest hit prices of tractors and combines.