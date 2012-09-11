* Fed, German Court decision, Dutch elections loom
* FedEx, UPS to provide services in some Chinese cities
* Futures up: Dow 32 pts, S&P 3.7 pts, Nasdaq 3.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of possible
policy action from the Federal Reserve and a key decision by a
German court.
* Investors may be reluctant to make bets on risky assets
ahead of a trio of key events later in the week, which could
greatly impact markets.
* Germany's Constitutional Court is expected to approve the
European Stability Mechanism, but legal experts believe it will
impose tough conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future
rescues.
* Investors also were awaiting a decision by the Federal
Reserve on any additional stimulus measures when the central
bank announces its policy decision after a two-day meeting on
Thursday. Equities have rallied on expectations for fresh
stimulus measures from central banks, with economists
forecasting a 60 percent chance the Fed will announce another
round of quantitative easing.
* Another event which could cause turbulence in markets is a
Dutch general election on Wednesday, with voters divided between
bailouts for troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.7 points and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
32 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.5 points.
* Package delivery companies FedEx Corp and United
Parcel Service Inc have received approval to provide
express-package services in some cities of China on their own,
the country's State Postal Bureau (SPB) said on its website last
week.
* Sales of the new iPhone could add between a
quarter and a half percentage point to fourth-quarter annualized
growth in the United States, J.P. Morgan's chief economist
Michael Feroli said in a note to clients on Monday.
* Zynga Inc's chief marketing officer resigned on
Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to depart the
struggling social games company behind popular Facebook Inc
games such as Farmville.
* The rally in European equities stuttered for a second day
on Tuesday, in sight of 13-month highs, with investors concerned
about the strings that Germany may attach to the euro zone
bailout fund and the chance the United States may not deliver
widely awaited stimulus.
* Asian shares fell as investors repositioned before the
German Constitutional Court ruling on the euro zone's bailout
funds and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that may yield widely
expected monetary easing.