* Fed, German Court decision, Dutch elections loom
* McDonald's same-store sales climb, but miss estimate
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Tuesday as investors stayed in a holding pattern ahead of
possible policy action from the Federal Reserve and a key
decision by a German court.
Investors may be wary of making big bets on risky assets
ahead of a trio of key events later in the week, which could
greatly affect markets. The S&P 500 slipped 0.6 percent on
Monday as investors locked in gains on a recent rally but
remains near levels not seen in over four years.
"There is a lot of stuff out there that people are waiting
on right now, a lot of jockeying going on," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday is expected to
approve the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's new
bailout fund -- but legal experts believe it will impose tough
conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future rescues.
Investors also were awaiting a decision by the Federal
Reserve on any additional stimulus measures when the central
bank announces its policy decision at the conclusion of a
two-day meeting on Thursday.
Equities have rallied on expectations for fresh stimulus
measures from central banks, with economists forecasting a 60
percent chance the Fed will announce another round of
quantitative easing.
Another event which could cause turbulence in markets is a
Dutch general election on Wednesday, with voters divided between
bailouts for troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.55 points,
or 0.27 percent, to 13,289.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 2.10 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,431.18. The
Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.95 points, or 0.03
percent, to 3,104.98.
McDonald's Corp advanced 0.6 percent to $91.84 after
the fast-food restaurant chain reported a 3.7 percent rise in
August sales at established restaurants around the world,
slightly below expectations of a 3.9 percent increase.
Package delivery companies FedEx Corp and United
Parcel Service Inc have received approval to provide
express-package services in some cities of China on their own,
the country's State Postal Bureau (SPB) said on its website last
week. FedEx gained 0.4 percent to $88.31 and UPS rose 0.3
percent to $73.27.
Knight Capital Group Inc said it has hired
International Business Machines Corp to look into the
Aug. 1 trading glitch that cost the trading firm $440 million
and forced it to accept a $400 million investment from a group
of financial companies to keep it afloat. Knight shares advanced
0.8 percent to $2.69.
Zynga Inc's chief marketing officer resigned on
Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to depart the
struggling social games company behind popular Facebook Inc
games such as Farmville. Zynga shares dropped 2.5 percent
to $2.75.
Economic data showed the U.S. trade deficit grew slightly in
July, as exports to Germany, France and other European nations
shrank and imports from China soared to a new record.