* Investors await Fed, German court decision
* McDonald's same-store sales climb, but miss estimate
* IBM up, Knight Capital hires company to look into trading
glitch
* Indexes up: Dow 0.55 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks were higher on
Tuesday, with investors expecting quiet trading ahead of a key
decision by a German court and possible policy action from the
Federal Reserve that could point to more monetary stimulus.
Wall Street's advance was led by energy and financial names,
but volume was light with a busy calendar ahead later in the
week.
"I wouldn't trust anything that happens today as an investor
or trader," said Tom Alexander, head of Alexander Trading, in
Savannah, Georgia. "The markets are probably going to be
rotational. The most important is going to be the Fed, what they
do immediately and what they plan to do going forward."
Last week, equities rallied on expectations for fresh
stimulus measures from central banks, with economists
forecasting a 60 percent chance the Fed will announce another
round of quantitative easing at the conclusion of its two-day
meeting this Thursday.
Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday is expected to
approve the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's new
bailout fund -- but legal experts believe it will impose tough
conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future rescues. A
more stringent ruling could be seen as a negative by
markets.
Another event which could cause turbulence in markets is a
Dutch general election on Wednesday, with voters divided between
bailouts for troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.32 points,
or 0.55 percent, at 13,326.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,434.74. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.32 points, or 0.24
percent, at 3,111.35.
McDonald's Corp advanced 0.5 percent to $91.72 after
the fast-food restaurant chain reported a 3.7 percent rise in
August sales at established restaurants around the world,
slightly below expectations of a 3.9 percent increase.
Package delivery companies FedEx Corp and United
Parcel Service Inc have received approval to provide
express-package services in some cities of China on their own,
the country's State Postal Bureau (SPB) said on its website last
week. FedEx gained 0.9 percent to $88.77 and UPS rose 0.6
percent to $73.52.
Knight Capital Group Inc said it has hired
International Business Machines Corp to look into the
Aug. 1 trading glitch that cost the trading firm $440 million
and forced it to accept a $400 million investment from a group
of financial companies to keep it afloat. Knight shares gained 3
cents to $2.70 while IBM rose 0.8 percent to $202.74.
Zynga Inc's chief marketing officer resigned on
Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to depart the
struggling social games company behind popular Facebook Inc
games such as Farmville. Zynga shares dropped 0.7 percent
to $2.80.