By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks moved higher in
quiet trading on Tuesday ahead of a key ruling by a German court
and possible policy action from the Federal Reserve that could
point to more monetary stimulus.
Wall Street's advance was led by energy, industrial and
financial firms, but volume was light.
Last week, equities rallied on expectations for fresh
stimulus measures from central banks, with economists
forecasting a 60 percent chance the Fed will announce another
round of quantitative easing at the conclusion of its two-day
meeting this Thursday.
Some investors have concerns, however, that action by the
Fed could distort market prices and would not be beneficial.
"I don't want the Fed to do anything," said Peter Cook,
chief investment officer at Performance Trust Investment
Advisors, LLC. "But the market is up, which makes you think some
kind of quantitative easing is coming."
Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday is expected to
approve the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's new
bailout fund -- but legal experts believe it will impose tough
conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on future rescues. A
more stringent ruling could be seen as a negative by
markets.
Another event which could cause turbulence in markets is a
Dutch general election on Wednesday, with voters divided between
bailouts for troubled euro zone economies and austerity measures
locally.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.90 points,
or 0.63 percent, at 13,337.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.90 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,434.98. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.33 points, or 0.14
percent, at 3,108.35.
Investors are keeping an eye on big-cap bellwether
technology names because of their role in global business
spending. Techs fell on Monday following Intel's
warning last week that reduced demand will hurt its
third-quarter results. Shares were up 1.3 percent Tuesday.
"I think Intel is the model for what we are going to be
seeing over the coming earnings season, which is going to be
missing estimates and lowering guidance across the sectors,"
said Cook.
McDonald's Corp advanced 0.1 percent to $91.48 after
the fast-food restaurant chain reported a 3.7 percent rise in
August sales at established restaurants around the world,
slightly below expectations of a 3.9 percent increase.
Package delivery companies FedEx Corp and United
Parcel Service Inc have received approval to provide
express-package services in some cities of China on their own,
the country's State Postal Bureau (SPB) said on its website last
week. FedEx gained 0.97 percent to $88.82 and UPS rose 0.61
percent to $73.48.
Knight Capital Group Inc said it has hired
International Business Machines Corp to look into the
Aug. 1 trading glitch that cost the trading firm $440 million
and forced it to accept a $400 million investment from a group
of financial companies to keep it afloat. Knight shares were up
0.7 percent to $2.69 while IBM rose 1.09 percent to $203.15.
Zynga Inc's chief marketing officer resigned on
Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to depart the
struggling social games company behind popular Facebook Inc
games such as Farmville. Zynga shares dropped 0.29
percent to $2.82.