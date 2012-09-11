* Investors readying for Fed, German court decision
* IBM rises after chosen by Knight Capital to probe trading
glitch
* Energy, industrial, financial sectors lead gains
* Dow ends up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq flat
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The Dow industrials closed at
the highest level in nearly five years on Tuesday in a lightly
traded session before key decisions in Germany and the United
States that could give markets a further boost.
Energy, industrial and financial firms led the advance.
Contributing to gains by the Dow industrials, shares of
International Business Machines Corp rose 1.15 percent
to $203.27. Heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar
added 1.72 percent to $88.60.
Equities have rallied in recent weeks on hopes for monetary
stimulus by central banks. The Federal Reserve could announce
Thursday additional steps to support low interest rates. On
Wednesday, Germany's highest court will decide on the legality
of the euro zone's new bailout fund.
The Nasdaq erased most of its gains in the afternoon as
shares of Apple dropped in heavy volume. The stock
slipped 0.32 percent to $660.59.
Economists forecast a 60 percent chance the U.S. central
bank will announce another round of quantitative easing at the
end of its two-day meeting. Disappointing U.S. August jobs data
released last Friday bolstered that view.
"I do expect the Fed to (announce) an additional
quantitative easing program. I don't think it's a good idea. I
don't think it's warranted," said Jamie Cox, managing partner of
Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.
Some investors have concerns that a lot of the good news has
already been priced in, exposing markets to a decline should the
Fed disappoint. They also argue that the Fed's actions have
already distorted market prices.
"We're in a technically overbought situation, so those
traders are going to take their profits going into the Fed
meeting," Cox said. "The Nasdaq has run up so much over the last
couple of days, any disappointment by the Fed could cause a
reversal."
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 69.07
points, or 0.52 percent, to 13,323.36. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed up 4.48 points, or 0.31 percent, to
1,433.56. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.50 point,
or 0.02 percent, to 3,104.53.
Expectations Germany's Constitutional Court would approve
the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone's new bailout
fund -- also boosted sentiment. But legal experts believe it
will impose tough conditions limiting Berlin's flexibility on
future rescues, which could be seen as a negative by
markets.
Another event which could cause turbulence in markets is a
Dutch general election on Wednesday, with voters divided between
bailouts for troubled euro zone economies and austerity
measures.
Investors are keeping an eye on big-cap bellwether
technology names because of their role in global business
spending. Techs fell on Monday following Intel's
warning last week that reduced demand will hurt its
third-quarter results. Shares were up 0.34 percent to $23.34
Tuesday.
Shares of Bank of America rallied 5.24 percent to
$9.03, leading bank stocks higher.
Knight Capital Group Inc said it has hired IBM to
look into the Aug. 1 trading glitch that cost the trading firm
$440. The stock rose 1.12 percent.
Zynga Inc's chief marketing officer resigned on
Monday, becoming the latest senior executive to depart the
struggling social games company behind popular Facebook Inc
games such as Farmville. Zynga shares dropped 1.06
percent to $2.79.
On the New York Stock Exchange, two stocks rose for every
one that fell. On the Nasdaq, three stocks rose for every one
that fell.
Volume was light, with about 5.91 billion shares traded on
the New York Stock Exchange, the American Stock Exchange and
Nasdaq, below last year's daily average of 7.84 billion.