* German court backs euro zone's new bailout fund
* Spain bond yields drop, may not need aid
* Apple set to debut new iPhone
* Futures up: Dow 66 pts, S&P 6.4 pts, Nasdaq 17.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stock index futures
climbed on Wednesday after a German Constitutional Court
permitted the ratification of the euro zone's new bailout fund
as the region continues to battle its debt crisis.
* The court allowed Germany to ratify the new rescue fund
and budget, but also gave parliament veto powers over any future
increases in the size of the fund.
* European stocks rose to their highest level in 14 months
and yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell after the decision.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
gained 0.3 percent.
* The decline in Spanish bond yields to well
below 6 percent prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
say improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.
* S&P 500 futures rose 6.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 66
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 17.75 points.
* The Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin a
two-day meeting on Wednesday. The central bank looks set to
launch a third round of bond purchases this week to drive
borrowing costs lower and breathe more life into an economy that
is not growing fast enough to reduce unemployment.
* Apple Inc will be in focus on Wednesday as the
company is set to unveil its newest iPhone, which is widely
expected to offer 4G wireless technology for the first time, and
a 4-inch display, longer than the current 3.5 inches. Apple
shares gained 1 percent to $667 in premarket trade.
* Facebook Inc rose 3.5 percent to $20.10 premarket
after CEO Mark Zuckerberg soothed investors in his first major
public appearance since the No. 1 social network's rocky May
IPO; he hinted at new growth areas from mobile to search.
* Economic data on tap includes import-export prices for
August at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 1.4 percent rise in imports and a 0.4 percent
rise in exports.
* Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT),
investors will eye wholesale inventories for July. Economists in
a Reuters survey forecast inventories to rise 0.2 percent,
against a drop of 0.2 percent in June.