* Spain bond yields drop, says may not need aid
* Apple set to debut new iPhone
* Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 6.9 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stock index futures
climbed on Wednesday after a top German court said it supported
the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro bailout fund to help the
region battle its debt crisis.
The German Constitutional Court allowed Germany to ratify
the new rescue fund and budget, but gave parliament veto powers
over any future increases in the size of the fund.
"Remarkably, we finally got something of substance out of
Europe - it's amazing we've been dealing with Europe for almost
three years now, it was a good ruling by the German court." said
Keith Bliss, senior vice-president at Cuttone & Co in New York.
"Now, we move onto the next thing, where most people expect
the Fed to come out with some sort of bond-buying program
tomorrow."
European stocks rose to their highest level in 14 months and
yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell after the decision. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained
0.3 percent.
The decline in Spanish bond yields to well
below 6 percent prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
say improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 52
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 15.5 points.
The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting
on Wednesday. The central bank looks set to launch a third round
of bond purchases this week to lower borrowing costs and breathe
more life into an economy that is not growing fast enough to
reduce unemployment.
The S&P 500 index has advanced more than 9 percent since the
start of June on hopes for global central bank stimulus. But the
index has been unable to significantly pierce the 1,438-1,440
level, seen by many analysts as a significant resistance point.
Chesapeake Energy advanced 4.1 percent to $20.92
after saying it will sell much of its Permian Basin properties
and midstream assets, and certain non-core leasehold, for about
$6.9 billion in cash. Chevron Corp said its subsidiary
would acquire some of the assets in the Delaware and Permian
basins for an undisclosed amount.
Apple Inc will be in focus on Wednesday as it
unveils its newest iPhone, widely expected to offer 4G wireless
technology for the first time and a 4-inch display, longer than
the current 3.5 inches. Apple shares gained 0.7 percent to
$665.05 in premarket trade.
Facebook Inc rose 3.8 percent to $20.17 in premarket
trading after CEO Mark Zuckerberg soothed investors in his first
major public appearance since the No. 1 social network's rocky
May IPO; he hinted at new growth areas from mobile to search.
Mediware Information Systems Inc shares were halted
at $15.75. The clinical software solutions provider agreed to be
acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $22 per
share in cash.
Economic data on tap includes import-export prices for
August at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a 1.4 percent rise in imports and a 0.4 percent
rise in exports.
Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), investors
will eye wholesale inventories for July. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast inventories to rise 0.2 percent, against a drop
of 0.2 percent in June.