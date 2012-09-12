* Spain bond yields drop, says may not need aid
* Apple set to debut new iPhone
* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 5.7 pts, Nasdaq 16.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks were poised to
open higher Wednesday after a top German court said it supported
the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro bailout fund to help the
region battle its debt crisis.
The German Constitutional Court allowed Germany to ratify
the new rescue fund and budget, but gave parliament veto powers
over future increases in the size of the fund.
"You are seeing the market just confirming what their
expectation already was - we have the expectation for some
liquidity - by the Fed, by the ECB, and Mario Draghi has been
aggressive in his statements," said Leo Kelly, managing director
at HighTower Advisors in Sparks, Maryland.
"This was one of those cases where a bad decision could
significantly disappoint the market, but a good decision just is
in line with expectations."
S&P 500 futures rose 5.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 38
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 16.25 points.
The S&P 500 index has advanced more than 9 percent since the
start of June on hopes for global central bank stimulus. But the
index has been unable to significantly pierce the 1,438-1,440
level, seen by many analysts as a significant resistance point.
European stocks touched a 14-month high and yields on
Spanish and Italian debt fell after the decision. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained
0.1 percent.
The decline in Spanish bond yields to well
below 6 percent prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
say improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.
The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting
on Wednesday. The central bank looks set to launch a third round
of bond purchases this week to lower borrowing costs and breathe
more life into an economy that is not growing fast enough to
reduce unemployment.
Chesapeake Energy rose 3.1 percent to $20.73 after
saying it will sell much of its Permian Basin properties and
midstream assets, and certain non-core leasehold, for about $6.9
billion in cash. Chevron Corp said its subsidiary would
acquire some of the assets in the Delaware and Permian basins
for an undisclosed amount.
Apple Inc will be in focus on Wednesday as it
unveils its newest iPhone, widely expected to offer 4G wireless
technology for the first time and a 4-inch display, longer than
the current 3.5 inches. Apple shares gained 0.7 percent to
$665.50 in premarket trade.
Facebook Inc rose 5.98 percent to $20.58 in premarket
trading after CEO Mark Zuckerberg soothed investors in his first
major public appearance since the No. 1 social network's rocky
May IPO; he hinted at new growth areas from mobile to search.
Mediware Information Systems Inc shares jumped 39.4
percent to $21.95 in premarket. The clinical software solutions
provider agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma
Bravo LLC for $22 per share in cash.
U.S. import prices rose 0.7 percent in August - the first
advance in five months - lifted by the cost of imported oil, a
factor that could weigh on American consumers and temporarily
boost inflation.
Brent crude prices rose in the wake of the German decision,
expectations for Fed policy easing, and rising geopolitical risk
after militants killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
Later in the session at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), investors
will eye wholesale inventories for July. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast inventories to rise 0.2 percent, against a drop
of 0.2 percent in June.