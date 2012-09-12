* Spain bond yields drop, says may not need aid
* Apple set to debut new iPhone
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks rose Wednesday,
boosted by the decision of a top German court to support the
euro zone's new 700-billion-euro bailout fund in the latest
effort to stem the region's debt crisis.
The German Constitutional Court allowed Germany to ratify
the new rescue fund and budget, but gave parliament veto powers
over future increases in the size of the fund.
"You are seeing the market just confirming what their
expectation already was - we have the expectation for some
liquidity - by the Fed, by the ECB, and Mario Draghi has been
aggressive in his statements," said Leo Kelly, managing director
at HighTower Advisors in Sparks, Maryland.
"This was one of those cases where a bad decision could
significantly disappoint the market, but a good decision just is
in line with expectations."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.19 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 13,352.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.51 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,438.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 9.11 points, or 0.29
percent, to 3,113.63.
The S&P 500 index has advanced more than 9 percent since the
start of June on hopes for global central bank stimulus. But the
index has been unable to significantly pierce the 1,438-1,440
level, seen by many analysts as a significant resistance point.
European stocks touched a 14-month high and yields on
Spanish and Italian debt fell after the decision. The
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained
0.2 percent. The PHLX Europe sector index climbed 1.6
percent.
The decline in Spanish bond yields to well
below 6 percent prompted Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to
say improved market conditions may make aid unnecessary.
The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting
on Wednesday. The central bank looks set to launch a third round
of bond purchases this week to lower borrowing costs and breathe
more life into an economy that is not growing fast enough to
reduce unemployment.
Chesapeake Energy rose 1.1 percent to $20.32 after
the company said it is selling $6.9 billion in gas fields and
pipelines, with most of its assets in the Permian Basin being
sold to Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Corp,
as well as most of its remaining infrastructure network.
Apple Inc will be in focus on Wednesday as it
unveils its newest iPhone, widely expected to offer 4G wireless
technology for the first time and a 4-inch display, longer than
the current 3.5 inches. Apple shares dipped 0.2 percent to
$659.37.
Facebook Inc jumped 6.3 percent to $20.66 after CEO
Mark Zuckerberg soothed investors in his first major public
appearance since the No. 1 social network's rocky May IPO; he
hinted at new growth areas from mobile to search.
Mediware Information Systems Inc shares surged 38.7
percent to $21.85. The clinical software solutions provider
agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for
$22 per share in cash.
U.S. import prices rose 0.7 percent in August - the first
advance in five months - lifted by the cost of imported oil, a
factor that could weigh on American consumers and temporarily
boost inflation.
Brent crude prices rose in the wake of the German decision,
expectations for Fed policy easing, and rising geopolitical risk
after militants killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
U.S. wholesale inventories in July rose 0.7 percent to
$485.2 billon, the biggest increase in five months, beating
forecasts in a sign economic growth started the third quarter on
a stronger footing than expected.