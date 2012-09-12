* Apple slightly higher as new iPhone is unveiled
* German court decision bailout fund lifts stocks
* Facebook's stock gains after Zuckerberg comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Wall Street edged higher on
Wednesday after Europe cleared another hurdle in resolving the
debt crisis and on speculation the Federal Reserve will provide
more stimulus for the U.S. economy.
Germany's Constitutional Court approved the new euro zone
rescue fund, which will allow the European Central Bank to buy
sovereign bonds in an effort to reduce crippling borrowing costs
faced by Spain and Italy.
Investors shifted attention to the Fed, which concludes a
two-day meeting on Thursday. Equities have rallied sharply on
expectations of a third round of quantitative easing from the
U.S. central bank to keep interest rates lows, leading some
analysts to warn of risks of disappointment.
"There has been a lot of optimism built into the market that
QE3 is actually going to occur," said Catherine Avery, president
of Catherine Avery Investment Management in New Canaan,
Connecticut. "It could be one of those situations where you buy
on the rumor and sell on the news."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.94 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 13,331.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 2.21 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,435.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.34 points, or 0.17
percent, to 3,109.86.
The S&P 500 index has advanced more than 9 percent since the
start of June on hopes for global central bank stimulus. But the
index has been unable to significantly pierce the 1,438-1,440
level, seen as a significant resistance point.
Apple Inc rose 0.39 percent to $663.19 after it
unveiled its iPhone 5. It has a larger 4-inch "retina" display,
ability to surf a high-speed 4G LTE network and is 20 percent
lighter than the previous version of iPhone. The introduction of
the new iPhone comes as Apple tries to fend off competition that
has reached fever pitch.
Facebook Inc jumped 6.7 percent to $20.74 after Chief
Executive Mark Zuckerberg hinted at new growth areas from mobile
to search in his first major public appearance since the No. 1
social network's rocky IPO in May.
Ford Motor's stock was up 0.7 percent to $10.22 after
the company's board of directors decided to discuss this week a
succession plan for Chief Executive Alan Mulally, who is
expected to retire by the end of 2013, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Chesapeake Energy slipped 0.7 percent to $19.96
after the company said it is selling $6.9 billion in gas fields
and pipelines, with most of its assets in the Permian Basin
being sold to Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Chevron Corp
, as well as most of its remaining infrastructure
network.
Mediware Information Systems Inc shares surged 39
percent to $21.87. The clinical software solutions provider
agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for
$22 per share in cash.