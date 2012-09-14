* Dollar falls, commodities climb on QE3
* Retail sales, CPI data on tap
* Futures up: Dow 59 pts, S&P 7.4 pts, Nasdaq 16.25 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stock index futures
climbed on Friday, indicating a continued advance in equities,
which hit multi-year highs Thursday in the wake of the Federal
Reserve's aggressive plan to stimulate the economy.
* The Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program on
Thursday, saying it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy
each month until it saw sustained growth in the weak jobs
market.
* The announcement pushed the Dow and S&P 500 to their
highest levels since December 2007 and the Nasdaq to its highest
close since November 2000.
* The plan by the Fed pushed the dollar down 0.6
percent, boosting commodities by raising the allure of those
priced in a weaker U.S. currency. U.S.-listed shares of
Randgold Resources gained 4.9 percent to $119.90 in
premarket trading.
* Investors will look to a batch of data for clues on the
health of the economy. Retail sales for August will be released
at 8:30 a.m. ET(1230 GMT), with economists in a Reuters survey
expecting a 0.7 percent rise compared with a 0.8 percent
increase in July.
* Also set for 8:30 a.m. ET(1230 GMT) is the August consumer
price index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.5 percent
rise compared with an unchanged reading in July. Excluding
volatile food and energy items, CPI is seen up 0.2 percent
compared with a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 59
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added climbed 16.25
points.
* At 9:15 a.m. (1315 GMT) the Federal Reserve will release
industrial production and capacity utilization data for August.
Economists in a Reuters survey expect an unchanged reading in
production and a reading of 79.2 percent for capacity
utilization.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers will release the preliminary September consumer
sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a reading of 74.0 compared with 74.3 in
the final August report.
* At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Commerce Department
issues Business Inventories for July, with economists in a
Reuters survey expecting a rise of 0.3 percent versus a 0.1
percent rise in June.
* Western Digital Corp lost 2.2 percent to $41.65 in
premarket trading after the world's largest storage-drive maker
cut its forecast for the current quarter on muted demand for
hard disk drives (HDD).
* Home Depot Inc, the world's largest home
improvement chain, will close all seven of its big box stores
and cut 850 jobs in China as the retailer changes its focus in
the Chinese market to online and specialty stores, becoming the
latest retailer to feel the chill from China's slowing economy.
* European stocks rallied to a 14-month high early and Asian
shares climbed, led by growth-oriented stocks like miners, after
the launch of a new monetary stimulus program from the Fed.