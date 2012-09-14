* Dollar falls, commodities climb on QE3
* Retail sales, CPI rise
* Futures up: Dow 33 pts, S&P 3.9 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks were poised to
open higher on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a fourth
straight gain and adding to equities' advance Thursday in the
wake of an aggressive plan by the Federal Reserve to stimulate
the economy.
The Federal Reserve launched another stimulus program
Thursday, its third quantitative easing measure, saying it would
pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until the jobs
market showed sustained growth.
U.S. retail sales rose 0.9 percent in August, advancing for
a second straight month, boosted by automobiles and high
gasoline prices, but the underlying tone pointed to modest
economic growth in the third quarter.
"When you start to decompose the look of what happened in
the retail number, people are going to start to back away a
little bit; although the numbers weren't any surprise, they were
pretty much on consensus," said Sandy Lincoln, chief market
strategist at BMO Asset Management U.S. in Chicago.
"It (also) adds a little bit of additional credibility and
validity, if anybody needed it, for what (Fed Chairman Ben)
Bernanke did yesterday."
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in August, the most in
three years as the cost of gasoline jumped, but there was little
sign of a pick-up in underlying inflation pressures, which
should allow the Federal Reserve to stay on its ultra-easy
policy path.
U.S. industrial output fell 1.2 percent in August, the most
in more than three years as production slowed in factories and a
hurricane temporarily shut down oil and natural gas rigs in the
Gulf of Mexico. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected
industrial output to be flat last month.
The Fed announcement Thursday pushed the Dow and S&P 500 to
their highest levels since December 2007 and the Nasdaq to its
highest close since November 2000.
It also pushed the dollar down 0.5 percent, boosting
commodities by raising the allure of those priced in a weaker
U.S. currency. Freeport-Mcmoran Copper & Gold Inc rose
1.7 percent to $42.50 and Alcoa Inc advanced 2 percent to
$9.82 in premarket trade.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 33
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
S&P Dow Jones Indices said UnitedHealth Group Inc
will replace Kraft Foods Inc in the Dow Jones Industrial
Average after the close of trading Friday, Sept. 21. Kraft is
being removed as a result of its decision to spin off its North
American grocery business. UnitedHealth shares rose 2.5 percent
to $55.23 and Kraft slipped 0.7 percent to $39.85 in premarket
trading.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers will release the preliminary September consumer
sentiment index at 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a reading of 74.0 compared with 74.3 in
the final August report.
At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Commerce Department issues
Business Inventories for July, with economists in a Reuters
survey expecting a rise of 0.3 percent versus a 0.1 percent rise
in June.
Staples Inc gained 4.7 percent to $12.52 in
premarket trading after Fortune reported several private equity
firms, including Bain Capital, were considering a buyout offer
for the office retailer.
Honeywell International Inc shed 0.6 percent to
$60.76 premarket after a top executive said the company has
experienced weaker-than-expected order rates in Europe and China
over the past few months, offset by stronger-than-expected
orders in the United States.