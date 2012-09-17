* NY Fed Empire State manufacturing data on tap
* U.S. to launch trade complaint against China
* JP Morgan reviewed by regulators
* Futures down: S&P 2.4 pts, Dow 17 pts Nasdaq 3.5
U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday after the best
two weeks for the S&P 500 in three months left the index at its
highest level in nearly five years, with investors turning their
attention back to the economy after actions taken by central
banks last week.
* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth session on Friday after the
Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy that could
keep equities buoyed in the coming months. The move followed a
decision by the European Central Bank to support debt-ridden
euro zone nations by purchasing their debt.
* The New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for September at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of -2.00 for the
main index compared with -5.85 in August. A national ISM
manufacturing survey earlier this month showed the sector
contracted for a third month in August.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 17
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.5 points.
* General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to
review its 33 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
which could potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate
of its near $2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the
matter said.
* The U.S. Treasury Department is unwilling to sell the
government's stake in General Motors Co because a sale
now would mean huge investment losses, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday, citing people close to the matter.
* President Barack Obama will launch a trade complaint
against China over what his administration says is Beijing's
unfair government backing of its auto industry, a White House
official said on Sunday.
* A day before a strike deadline at the Detroit Three
automakers, the Canadian Auto Workers chose Ford Motor Co
as the lead company for contract talks, saying the union
believes it has the best chance of reaching a deal with Ford and
averting a damaging work stoppage.
* Activist hedge fund Starboard Value is expected to
disclose on Monday that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in
Office Depot Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of
the office products supplier, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co's compliance with U.S.
anti-money laundering laws is being reviewed by a banking
regulator, a source said, making the largest U.S. bank the
latest target of a wide investigation of how banks prevent
transactions involving drug money and sanctioned countries.
* European stocks dipped on Monday as investors
took a breather following a sharp two-week rally and a key index
hit a strong resistance level, although the retreat could be
short-lived as recent central bank moves boost risk appetite.