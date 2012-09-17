* NY Fed Empire State manufacturing data on tap
* U.S. to launch trade complaint against China
* JP Morgan reviewed by regulators
* Futures down: S&P 4 pts, Dow 23 pts Nasdaq 4.75
By Edward Krudy
U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday after the best
two weeks for the S&P 500 in three months left the index at its
highest level in nearly five years, with investors turning their
attention to the economy and instability in the Middle East.
U.S. stocks rose for a fourth session on Friday after the
Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy that could
keep equities buoyed in the coming months. The move followed a
decision by the European Central Bank to support debt-ridden
euro zone nations by purchasing their debt.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Afghan
capital on Monday in t he latest o f demonstrations that have
swept the Muslim world, while I sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu warned that Iran would reach the brink of being able
to build a nuclear bomb in just six or seven months.
"The September blues are about to hit us," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York. "There are a lot of geo-political concerns heating up
and I suspect they could be one of the reasons why we could be
set for a temporary pullback."
The New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for September at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of -2.00 for the
main index compared with -5.85 in August. A national ISM
manufacturing survey earlier this month showed the sector
contracted for a third month in August.
S&P 500 futures fell 4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 23
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.75 points.
General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to
review its 33 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
which could potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate
of its near $2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the
matter said.
The U.S. Treasury Department is unwilling to sell the
government's stake in General Motors Co because a sale
now would mean huge investment losses, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday, citing people close to the matter.
President Barack Obama will launch a trade complaint against
China over what his administration says is Beijing's unfair
government backing of its auto industry, a White House official
said on Sunday.
A day before a strike deadline at the Detroit Three
automakers, the Canadian Auto Workers chose Ford Motor Co
as the lead company for contract talks, saying the union
believes it has the best chance of reaching a deal with Ford and
averting a damaging work stoppage.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value is expected to disclose
on Monday that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot
Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of the office
products supplier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's compliance with U.S.
anti-money laundering laws is being reviewed by a banking
regulator, a source said, making the largest U.S. bank the
latest target of a wide investigation of how banks prevent
transactions involving drug money and sanctioned countries.