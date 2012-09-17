* NY Fed Empire State manufacturing main index at 3-1/2 year
low
* Office Depot shares jump; investor to announce stake
* JP Morgan reviewed by regulators
* Futures down: S&P 2.4 pts, Dow 23 pts Nasdaq 1
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept. 17 Wall Street was set to edge
lower on Monday after the best two weeks for the S&P 500 in
three months left the index at its highest level in nearly five
years, with investors turning their attention to the economy and
instability in the Middle East.
U.S. stocks rose for a fourth session on Friday after the
Federal Reserve took bold action to spur the economy that could
keep equities buoyed in the coming months. The move followed a
decision by the European Central Bank to support debt-ridden
euro zone nations by purchasing their debt.
"We had a couple of days of pretty strong runs," said Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois. "It looks like a little bit of profit
taking."
Analysts said the recent unrest in the Middle East could
also lead to weakness in the U.S. stock market.
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Afghan
capital on Monday in the latest of demonstrations that have
swept the Muslim world, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu warned that Iran would reach the brink of being able
to build a nuclear bomb in just six or seven months.
Factory activity in New York state contracted for a second
month in a row in September, falling to its lowest level in
nearly 3-1/2 years, a report from the New York Federal Reserve
showed on Monday. A n ational ISM manufacturing survey earlier
this month showed the sector contracted for a third month in
August.
S&P 500 futures fell 2.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 23
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1 points.
"The September blues are about to hit us," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York. "There are a lot of geo-political concerns heating up
and I suspect they could be one of the reasons why we could be
set for a temporary pullback."
Major Japanese brandname firms announced factory shutdowns
in China on Monday and urged expatriates to stay indoors ahead
of what could be more angry protests over a territorial dispute
between Asia's two biggest economies.
Activist hedge fund Starboard Value is expected to disclose
on Monday that it has taken a 13.3 percent stake in Office Depot
Inc, making it the biggest shareholder of the office
products supplier, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. The shares rose 10.5 percent in
premarket trade. [ID: nL3E8KH1TP]
General Electric Co has hired Morgan Stanley to
review its 33 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
which could potentially lead to a sale by the U.S. conglomerate
of its near $2.2 billion holding, sources familiar with the
matter said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co's compliance with U.S.
anti-money laundering laws is being reviewed by a banking
regulator, a source said, making the largest U.S. bank the
latest target of a wide investigation of how banks prevent
transactions involving drug money and sanctioned countries. The
s hares fell 1 percent before the bell. [ID: nL1E8KF1BK]
Industrial and medical conglomerate Danaher Corp
said o n Monday it will buy diagnostics company IRIS
International Inc for $355 million. Ir is's shares
jumped 44.8 percent in premarket trade.