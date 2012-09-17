* Falling oil prices hit energy sector, materials shares off
* New York state manufacturing index at 3-1/2-year low
* Apple shares climb to new high
* Dow off 0.3 pct, S&P 500 off 0.3 pct, Nasdaq off 0.2 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks fell on Monday in
light trading after a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to
its highest level in nearly five years and as falling oil prices
hit energy shares.
The decline broke a four-day streak of gains for the S&P
500. On Friday, both the Dow and the S&P 500 ended at highs not
seen since December 2007, after the Federal Reserve on Thursday
unveiled new stimulus measures that could keep equities buoyed
for months. The action followed a decision by the European
Central Bank to support debt-ridden euro-zone nations by
purchasing their debt.
Equities' move is mainly consolidation following last week's
big move higher, said Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at
Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
"I think the signal that the Fed gave last week is likely to
have a lasting effect, and carry through to the end of the
year," he said.
Financials, which were among the biggest gainers late last
week, were among sectors leading the day's decline. The S&P
financial index fell 1.1 percent. Bank of America Corp
shares lost 2.6 percent to $9.30.
An S&P index of energy shares fell 0.8 percent,
slipping in sync with oil prices, which tumbled sharply in
afternoon trading. Exxon Mobil shed 0.4 percent to
percent to $91.91.
The market's losses were limited by Apple Inc,
which hit another all-time high of $699.80 with demand for its
new iPhone 5 exceeding initial supply. The company booked 2
million orders in one day and pushed the delivery date for some
pre-orders to next month. At the close, Apple's
stock rose 1.2 percent to $699.78.
Volume was lower than average, with about 5.64 billion
shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the
Amex, compared with the year-to-date average closing volume of
6.54 billion. Many participants were out on Monday for the
Jewish New Year.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.27
points, or 0.30 percent, to end at 13,553.10. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to
1,461.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.28
points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 3,178.67.
The day's economic data offered more evidence of weakness in
the economy. Factory activity in New York state contracted for a
second month in a row in September, with the Empire State
"business conditions" index falling to its lowest level in
nearly 3-1/2 years, according to a report on Monday from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York. A national manufacturing
survey by an industry group earlier this month showed the sector
contracted for a third month in August.
Gold and other commodities also fell for the day, and the
S&P 500 materials index slid 1.5 percent, leading the
S&P 500's decline. JP Morgan cut its ratings on a number of
metals companies, including AK Steel, which dropped 5.8
percent to $5.53.
Investors also focused on turmoil overseas. Protesters in
Afghanistan and Indonesia burnt U.S. flags and chanted "Death to
America" on Monday in renewed demonstrations over a film mocking
the Prophet Mohammad.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran
would reach the brink of being able to build a nuclear bomb in
just six or seven months.
Major Japanese companies, including Nissan and Honda,
announced factory shutdowns in China on Monday and Japanese
expatriates were urged to stay indoors ahead of what could be
more angry protests over a territorial dispute between Asia's
two biggest economies.
The day's deal news included Lowe's Cos Inc saying
it had withdrawn its C$1.8 billion ($1.86 billion) proposal to
buy Rona Inc in the face of stiff opposition to the
unsolicited bid for the Canadian home improvement retailer.
Lowe's shares slipped 0.6 percent to $29.23.