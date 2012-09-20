* China manufacturing contracts
* Euro service sector posts downturn
* U.S. crude drops under $92
* Norfolk Southern sees weak shipments, shares fall
* Futures down: S&P 500 3.9 pts, Dow 33 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stock index futures eased
on Thursday as further contraction in Chinese manufacturing and
a downturn in Europe's service sector underscored the headwinds
faced by the global economy despite aggressive monetary easing
by central banks.
* Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a
row in September, according to a private sector survey of
factory managers, while in the euro zone the downturn in
activity in the service sector steepened this month at the
fastest pace since July 2009.
* The data looked set to pressure stocks at the forefront
of economic activity such as miners and energy companies. U.S.
crude eased on Thursday to trade under $92 a barrel, dropping
for a fourth day, while copper slipped from 4-1/2 month highs.
* Shares of railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp
dropped 5.5 percent after it said weaker shipments of coal and
merchandise as well as lower fuel- surcharge revenue would
reduce its third-quarter earnings compared with a year
earlier.
* S&P 500 futures fell 3.9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 33
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5 points.
* Losses were relatively light after the S&P 500 rallied 7
percent since early August, reflecting the belief that monetary
easing in the form of bond buying by the Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank would put a floor in the market.
* European equities fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as
the weak Chinese manufacturing data reignited global growth
concerns, hitting miners, while euro zone banks continued to
trim recent gains on uncertainty about if and when Spain would
apply for a bailout.
* Bank of America Corp is planning to cut 16,000
jobs by year end as it speeds up a company-wide cost-cutting
initiative amid declining revenues, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday. The shares fell 1 p ercent to $9. 20 in
premarket trade.
* Adobe Systems Inc, maker of Photoshop and Acrobat
software, said current-quarter earnings will decline or remain
flat as customers take to the company's new subscription-based
model faster than expected.
* Information services company Markit releases its U.S.
flash Markit Manufacturing PMI for September at 8:58 a.m. (1258
GMT). Economists expect the PMI to read 51.5, a repeat of the
final August number.
* The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases September
business activity survey at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists
forecast a reading of -4.0, versus -7.1 in August. The release
comes after a weaker than expected reading for New York
manufacturing earlier this month.
* The Labor Department releases at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT)
first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Sept.
15. Economists forecast a total of 375,000 new filings, compared
with 382,000 in the prior week.
* Results from Oracle, the world's No. 3 software
maker, could provide clues as to whether corporate technology
spending will pick up at the end of the year when managers rush
to spend remaining budgeted funds.