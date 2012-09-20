* China manufacturing contracts for 11th month
* Euro service sector posts downturn
* U.S. crude drops below $92
* Norfolk Southern sees weak shipments, shares fall
* Futures down: S&P 4.4 pts, Dow 33 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stock index futures eased
on Thursday as contraction in Chinese manufacturing and a
downturn in Europe's service sector underscored the headwinds
faced by the global economy, even as central banks aggressively
step up stimulus measures.
Manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th straight month
in September, according to a private sector survey of factory
managers; in the euro zone, a downturn in activity in the
service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since
July 2009.
The data looked set to pressure stocks at the forefront of
economic activity, such as miners and energy companies. U.S.
crude eased on Thursday to trade under $92 a barrel, dropping
for a fourth day, while copper slipped from 4-1/2 month highs.
Shares of aluminum producer Alcoa fell 1.4 percent.
"The weaker than expected PMI data across much of the globe
is setting the tone right now," said Ryan Larson, head of equity
trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.
"But keep in mind that as we have seen over the last
several weeks and several months now ... any meaningful losses
have been somewhat back-stopped by the fact that the Fed and the
ECB are going to be there with additional policy measures."
Shares of railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp
dropped 6.6 percent after it said weaker shipments of coal and
merchandise as well as lower fuel-surcharge revenue would reduce
its third-quarter earnings compared with a year
earlier.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 33
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 6.25 points.
Losses were relatively light and the S&P 500 has rallied 7
percent since early August, reflecting a belief that monetary
easing in the form of bond buying by the Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank would put a floor on the market.
European equities fell 0.3 percent on Thursday as
the weak Chinese manufacturing data reignited global growth
concerns, hitting miners, while euro zone banks continued to
trim recent gains on uncertainty over whether, and when, Spain
would apply for a bailout.
Bank of America Corp is planning to cut 16,000 jobs
by year-end as it speeds up a company-wide cost-cutting
initiative amid declining revenues, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday. The bank's shares fell 0.9 percent to
$9.21 in premarket trade.
Adobe Systems Inc, maker of Photoshop and Acrobat
software, said Wednesday current-quarter earnings will decline
or remain flat. Still, investors were heartened, sending shares
up 2 percent to $33.75 in premarket trading. Analysts said
fourth-quarter targets showed the company's transition was
happening quicker than expected, which was positive in the
longer term.
The Labor Department releases at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT)
first-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended Sept.
15. Economists forecast a total of 375,000 new filings, compared
with 382,000 in the prior week.
Information services company Markit releases its U.S. flash
Markit Manufacturing PMI for September at 8:58 a.m. ET (1258
GMT). Economists expect the PMI to read 51.5, the same as for
August.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases September
business activity survey at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists
forecast a reading of -4.0, versus -7.1 in August. The release
comes after a weaker than expected reading for New York
manufacturing earlier this month.