By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. stocks declined on
Thursday as sluggish economic figures from around the world
reminded investors about the hurdles that need to be overcome
even as central banks try to prop up their respective economies
with strong stimulus measures.
Manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th straight month
in September, according to a private sector survey of factory
managers; in the euro zone, a downturn in activity in the
service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since
July 2009.
The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell last week, but from an upwardly revised number the
prior weak, with the underlying tone of the report pointing to
some weakening in the labor market.
A separate report showed factory activity in the U.S.
mid-Atlantic region shrank less than expected for September, but
was the fifth straight monthly decline.
The S&P 500 has rallied more than 5 percent since the start
of August, on growing expectations for central bank stimulus,
which culminated in the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement last
week of a third quantitative easing plan.
"There was a lot of optimism and excitement about the news
out of Europe and then the news about QE3, or QE forever, and
this is probably a little bit of a reassessment of that," said
Philip Wagner, senior vice president at Bryn Mawr Trust in
Devon, Pennsylvania.
"You've got a question here of whether did things run ahead
of themselves a little bit too fast - you look at the data here
today, specifically, nothing is a positive surprise so it
doesn't really give the bulls more enthusiasm."
Transportation stocks, sensitive to the nation's economic
fortunes, were among the worst performers, with the Dow Jones
Transportation average dropping 2.1
percent.
Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said weaker
shipments of coal and merchandise as well as lower
fuel-surcharge revenue would reduce its third-quarter earnings
compared with a year earlier. Norfolk shares slumped 7.3 percent
to $67.40.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 44.49
points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,533.47. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 7.10 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,453.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index declined 17.92 points, or 0.56
percent, to 3,164.70.
UBS raised its target level for the S&P 500 by the end of
2012 to 1,525 from 1,375 Thursday, saying equity markets will
climb after aggressive monetary easing by central banks.
"Over the short run, we believe that the 'risk on' trade will
continue, with a rotation into the most volatile and
economically sensitive stocks," said UBS's chief U.S. equity
strategist Jonathan Golub in a research note.
Retailers' shares also fell. Bed, Bath & Beyond
tumbled 7.9 percent to $63.36 after the company posted quarterly
results that narrowly missed Wall Street estimates on account of
higher costs.
Fellow retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc slid 8.1 percent
to $26.74 after Chief Executive Ron Johnson said new shops
within stores are doing much better than other parts of its
department stores, but it was "way too early to draw
conclusions" as the retailer is still rolling out the strategy.
The Morgan Stanley retail index declined 1.2 percent.