* Kors boosts guidance, shares up
* Apple's new iPhone hits stores
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Friday as Spain worked on reform measures in
anticipation of a bailout package and as Apple debuted its
latest iPhone worldwide.
Sources with knowledge of the matter said Spain is
considering freezing pensions and speeding up a planned rise in
the retirement age as it races to cut spending and meet
conditions of an expected international sovereign aid package.
After gaining about 6 percent since the start of August,
largely on expectations for new economic stimulus measures by
world central banks, the S&P 500 has seen muted action
this week. The index has been unable to muster a daily move of
more than 0.4 percent in either direction in the wake of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's latest quantitative easing plan.
Volatility towards the close Friday may be increased due to
'quadruple witching' - the quarterly settlement and expiration
of four different types of September e q uity futures and options
contracts. Expiration can lead to greater volume and volatility
as players adjust or exercise their derivative positions.
James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve
Bank, said the central bank would be courting disaster if it
pursued a so-called nominal growth target that did not take into
account the economic damage done by the housing crisis.
Apple Inc will be eyed as the company's iPhone 5
hits stores around the globe, giving the consumer giant a boost
ahead of the crucial end-of-year holiday season, even as rival
Samsung Electronics Co steps up its legal challenge
over key technologies.
Oracle Corp edged up 0.2 percent to $32.32 in
premarket trading after the software maker posted first-quarter
earnings that met Wall Street expectations but said hardware
sales are expected to drop further after tumbling 24 percent
from a year ago.
S&P 500 futures rose 4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 41
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8 points.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd gained 3.6 percent to
$54.40 in premarket trading after the company said it will
likely earn more than it earlier expected in the second quarter
as the fashion and accessory designer banks on strong global
sales.
European shares pared earlier gains and briefly dipped into
the red in choppy trade, with futures and options expiries
unleashing volatility on the market. The FTSEurofirst 300
was up 0.3 percent.
Asian shares rose as investors were comforted by recent
central bank steps to support the global economy in the face of
weak data.