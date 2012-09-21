* Apple's iPhone reaches stores, stock jumps
* Transportation sector curbs market's gain
* Michael Kors stock soars on earnings guidance
* Vivus shares tumble on obesity drug outlook
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. stocks gained on Friday
after Apple's iPhone went on sale worldwide, driving the
company's shares up to a lifetime high, and Spain looked closer
to seeking a bailout.
Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company in
terms of market value, lifted the broad stock market after the
latest iPhone went on sale worldwide. The company's stock jumped
to an all-time high of $705.07 earlier in the session. By late
afternoon, Apple was up 0.5 percent at $702.10.
News from Spain helped lift stocks after the debt-laden
country said it was considering freezing pensions and speeding
up a planned rise in the retirement age as it raced to cut
spending and meet conditions of an expected international
sovereign aid package.
"The Spain news was relatively small," said Joseph Greco,
managing director of Meridian Equity Partners in New York,
although he pointed out that "the euro-dollar currency play
resulting from that news was definitely something that we spoke
about. But it's been a lot of back and forth. I don't anticipate
there will be much more room there."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.35 points, or
0.05 percent, at 13,604.28, well off its session high of
13,647.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 1.64
points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,461.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 6.25 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,182.21.
Earlier, the S&P 500 hit an intraday high of 1,467.07, while
the Nasdaq reached a session high of 3,196.93.
A quick and sharp sell-off in spot gold shortly after
midday, driven by a rumor that the CME may raise margin
requirements on commodities, weighed on financial services
stocks, according to Greco. Many banks and other companies in
the financial sector have high exposure to gold and other
commodities, so any increase in margin requirements would affect
them, Greco explained.
Spot gold later recovered to trade up 0.6 percent at
$1,777.19 an ounce by 1:11 p.m. EDT on Friday, after hitting a
session high of $1,787.20 - close to its 2012 high of $1,790.30.
But financial shares were still slightly lower by late
afternoon on Friday, with the S&P financial index down
0.1 percent.
The transportation sector limited the market's advance on
Friday, when the Dow Jones Transportation Average fell 1
percent. Earlier this week, two large shipping companies - FedEx
Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp. - warned about
the impact of the weakening world economy on their results.
In late Friday afternoon trading, FedEx shares slid 1.1
percent to $84.28 and Norfolk Southern shares lost 1.4 percent
to $65.16. On Wednesday, a few brokerage firms cut their price
targets on FedEx stock. On Friday, four brokers lowered their
price targets on Norfolk Southern's stock.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index has gained
6 percent since the start of August, mostly on expectations for
new economic stimulus measures from the world's central banks.
On Sept. 13, the Federal Reserve announced a third round of
stimulus or quantitative easing, known as Q3, intended to
bolster the economy and reduce U.S. unemployment.
There may be increased volatility toward Friday's close
because of "quadruple witching," the quarterly settlement and
expiration of four different types of September e q uity futures
and options contracts. Expiration can lead to greater volume and
volatility as players adjust or exercise their derivative
positions.
Looking ahead to quarterly earnings, one bright spot came
from the fashion front. Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
shot up 6.7 percent to $56. The fashion and accessory
designer's company, whose New York Fashion Week runway show was
packed with A-list celebrities, said it will likely earn more
than it expected in the second quarter as it banks on strong
global sales.
Housing shares advanced, led by KB Home, up nearly
17 percent at $15.32 after the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder
reported a surprising quarterly profit and said its revenue
backlog hit a four-year high. The PHLX housing sector index
climbed 2.3 percent.
Oracle Corp gained 1.2 percent to $32.66 a day
after the software maker reported first-quarter earnings,
excluding items, that met Wall Street's expectations. Oracle's
hardware sales, however, are expected to drop further after
tumbling 24 percent from a year ago..
Darden Restaurants Inc, whose dining-out brands
include the Italian food chain, the Olive Garden, posted
first-quarter earnings that beat analysts' estimates. Darden
stood by its sales and profit forecast for the year. It stock
rose 4.1 percent to $56.96.
In the pharmaceutical sector, a sour note came from
drug-development company Vivus Inc. Its stock lost 12.7
percent to $20.71 after Vivus said it expects a European
committee to recommend against the approval of its obesity drug
Qsiva, based on preliminary feedback from the committee.