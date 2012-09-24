* Investors seek catalysts to give market direction
* German business sentiment falls in September
* Questcor plunges, says being investigated by government
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. stocks fell on Monday,
extending last week's decline, as weak European data added to
doubts about the prospects for global economic growth.
Energy shares were among the most active, falling
0.6 percent alongside a 1.2 percent drop in the price of crude
oil. The drop in oil prices followed a slide of more
than 6 percent last week on worries about world energy demand.
German business sentiment unexpectedly dropped in September,
falling for a fifth successive month and showing Europe's
strongest economy was moving closer toward recession despite
stimulus by the European Central Bank. European shares
lost 0.6 percent.
Equities have advanced sharply for three months on
expectations of central bank stimulus. On Sept. 6 the ECB
announced its bond-buying plan and a week later the Federal
Reserve announced a third round of quantitative easing intended
to bolster the economy and reduce U.S. unemployment.
"We're fairly neutral on the market at this point since the
Fed has lessened the potential for any major disappointments,
but there are still concerns out there," said Matthew Keator,
partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox,
Massachusetts.
He cited worries about the euro zone debt crisis and the
decisions facing the United States about its own mounting debt.
With the S&P 500 up more than 7 percent so far this quarter,
investors have sought new catalysts to give the market
direction. Moves have been slight and volume light. The S&P 500
fell 0.4 percent last week, and the session with the biggest
move was a 0.3 percent decline in the index.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.48
points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,532.99. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 6.20 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,453.95.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 20.31 points, or
0.64 percent, at 3,159.65.
Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported steep rises in its
third-quarter earnings and revenue, while orders rose 44
percent. After advancing more than 4 percent in premarket
trading, the stock fell 2.5 percent to $36.53.
Lennar's results follow a similarly strong report from KB
Home and together indicate that the housing market is
moving toward recovery.
Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc plummeted 28 percent
to $21.79 after it said it was being investigated by a U.S.
government agency over its promotional practices.
Apple Inc will look to extend a rally that took the
most valuable U.S. company to an all-time high share price. The
rally came as Apple launched the latest version of its iPhone
worldwide, generating blockbuster sales. The stock fell 1.3
percent to $691.23.