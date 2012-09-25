* Fed's Williams sees QE3 expansion next year
* Caterpillar latest bellwether to cut guidance
* Data on home prices and confidence on tap
* Futures: Dow up 23 pts, S&P up 1.3 pts, Nasdaq down 15 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as a pessimistic outlook from
multinational manufacturer Caterpillar was offset by
hopes the boost from central banks' stimulus will sustain
economic growth and markets.
Data on U.S. home prices and consumer confidence scheduled
for later on Tuesday could help give the market direction.
Just minutes before markets closed on Monday, Caterpillar
Inc cut its 2015 profit outlook, warning that weaker commodity
prices would result in a bigger-than-expected decline in demand,
sending shares down 1.4 percent to $89.60 in premarket trading.
The news follows lowered forecasts by transportation
companies FedEx Corp and Norfolk Southern.
"Caterpillar is another global-reaching firm that's speaking
negatively to the pace of the economy, and with slowdowns in
Europe and Asia this is something we should get used to," said
Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New
York.
Equities have rallied in recent months on expectations of
stimulus from central banks around the world, and announcements
of easing earlier this month from the Federal Reserve and
European Central Bank have kept the S&P 500 near multiyear
highs.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Monday he
expected the central bank to expand its bond-buying program next
year to more aggressively combat the unemployment rate. He also
expects the program to end before the close of 2014.
"Monetary policy has been enough to offset a lot of what
we've been worried about lately," Hogan said. "It is acting as a
backstop for corporate warnings and Europe fears and keeping us
higher in a historically weak month."
S&P 500 futures rose 1.3 points and remained above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 23
points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 15 points.
The S&P 500 is on track for a 7.6 percent gain for the
quarter, a rally largely tied to central banks' actions to
stimulate their economies. After those gains, many market
participants are looking for new catalysts to keep pushing
shares higher.
Analysts said investors are probably now participating in
"window dressing," where fund managers add some of the latest
outperformers to their portfolio.
Investors are looking ahead to July Case-Shiller home price
data, due at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), which is expected to show a 0.9
percent rise. Data on September consumer confidence is on tap
for 10 a.m. and is seen rising to 63 from last month's 60.6.
Paychex Inc reported a first-quarter profit that
narrowly beat estimates, helped by higher revenue from its human
resource services business. The stock fell 5.3 percent to $32.55
before the bell.
Red Hat Inc reported a lower-than-expected adjusted
profit as costs rose, and lowered the top end of its full-year
revenue outlook on slow growth in its services business.
U.S. stocks closed flat on Monday as an index of German
business sentiment declined for a fifth consecutive month in
September, showing Europe's strongest economy was moving closer
toward recession as the euro zone's debt crisis remains
unresolved. Caterpillar's outlook further pressured sentiment
going into the close.