* Caterpillar latest bellwether to cut guidance
* "Window dressing" seen as quarter nears end
* Fed's Williams sees QE3 expansion next year
* Stocks shrug off rises in confidence, home prices
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Tuesday on investor optimism as a strong third quarter drew to a
close and despite the latest bellwether company to cut its
profit outlook.
The S&P 500 is on track for a 7 percent gain for the
quarter.
Analysts said money managers were probably "window
dressing," or adding the latest outperforming stocks to their
portfolios before the end of the quarter.
"A lot of people are buying equities today because they've
been underexposed to the market. It isn't necessarily a call on
fundamentals," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at
the ConvergEx Group in New York.
"Money managers who haven't believed in the rally don't want
to compound that error by showing a lack of exposure at the end
of the quarter."
Gains were limited, however, after a pessimistic outlook
from Caterpillar Inc, the latest major company to warn
that economic weakness could hurt its results, following FedEx
Corp and Norfolk Southern. Tesla Motors
also cut its view on Tuesday.
Caterpillar, the heavy machinery maker, cut its 2015 profit
outlook, warning that weaker commodity prices would result in a
bigger-than-expected decline in demand. Shares of the Dow
component fell 2.3 percent to $88.81 while Tesla lost 4.9
percent to $29.17.
"There's no surprise that the economy will be slow for a
number of years, and people pay particular attention to heavy
industry names like Caterpillar, but so much can happen between
now and 2015," Colas said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.95 points,
or 0.09 percent, at 13,570.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 2.18 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,459.07. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.88 points, or 0.15
percent, at 3,165.67.
Equities have rallied in recent months on expectations of
stimulus from central banks around the world, and announcements
of easing earlier this month from the Federal Reserve and
European Central Bank have kept the S&P 500 near multi-year
highs despite some weak economic data.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Monday he
expected the central bank to expand its bond-buying program next
year to more aggressively combat the unemployment rate. He also
expects the program to end before the close of 2014.
The S&P 500's gain for the quarter has been largely tied to
central banks' actions to stimulate their economies. After those
gains, many market participants are looking for new catalysts to
keep pushing shares higher.
Telecommunications shares are among the quarter's top
performers. MetroPCS Communications is up almost 95
percent over the past three months, followed by Sprint Nextel
Corp, up 75 percent. Google Inc is also a strong
performer, climbing 29 percent in the quarter.
In economic news, U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its
highest in seven months in September as Americans were more
optimistic about the job market and income prospects, the
Conference Board said.
U.S. single-family home prices rose for a sixth month in a
row in July, though the improvement was not as strong as
expected, according to the S&P/Case Shiller index.
Stocks showed little reaction to the data.
A pair of tech companies fell after reporting quarterly
results. Paychex Inc Fell 2.6 percent to $33.49 while
Red Hat was off 1.5 percent at $56.70. Red Hat also
lowered the top end of its full-year revenue outlook on slow
growth in its services business.