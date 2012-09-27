* China measures could support cyclical shares
* Investors await Spain's budget as riots continue
* Slew of data on tap, including claims and GDP
* Futures up: Dow 65 pts, S&P 6.8 pts, Nasdaq 13.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, on track to snap a five-day losing streak, as hopes
grew that the Chinese government would step in to bolster the
nation's slowing growth.
Chinese stocks rebounded from multi-year lows on speculation
the China Securities Regulatory Commission would announce steps
to support beleaguered domestic markets which could include
changes to the initial public offering market. Traders said
China's central bank fed $57.9 billion into money markets this
week, the largest weekly injection in history.
China's securities regulator will hold a regular meeting on
Thursday, but reforming the system for initial public offers is
not on the agenda, a regulatory source told Reuters.
U.S. cyclical sectors, which have sold off in recent
sessions, will likely benefit from any measure to boost Chinese
growth. Material and energy shares should be particularly strong
as they are tied to demand forecasts.
The world economy has been relying on China's growth to make
up for weakness in the United States and Europe. While the U.S.
has shown signs of recovery and the Federal Reserve recently
announced measures to support markets, slowing growth in China
has been a concern, especially with Europe's debt crisis still
in focus.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see China's central banks jump
on the easing bandwagon with growth easing there, but we need to
see if it will be a concerted push to force the market's growth
into a stronger gear, or more of a symbolic gesture," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Spain is set to announce economic reforms and a 2013 budget
on Thursday. The tension in Europe, underlined by anti-austerity
measures in Madrid and Athens, had contributed to the S&P's 1.9
percent drop over the past five days.
Despite the protests and international lenders admitting to
difficulty in working out how to solve Athens' debt crisis,
investors may look for bargains in U.S. stocks at these levels
after their recent decline.
"We're in a short-term oversold condition after five weak
days, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a bounce to alleviate
some of that," Sarhan said.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.8 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 65
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 13.5 points.
While early trading has tracked movements in Asia and
Europe, market participants await domestic data for further
trading impetus. Weekly jobless claims, the final read on
second-quarter gross domestic product and August durable goods
data will all be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). August
pending home sales data will then be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Economic data has been mixed lately, though the housing
market has shown signs of improvement. Pending home sales are
seen staying flat in the latest month, while durable goods are
seen falling 5 percent and jobless claims dropping by 4,000 to
378,000. The GDP read is expected to hold steady from its
previous reading at 1.7 percent.
In company news, Hewlett-Packard Co fell 1.8 percent
to $16.80 in premarket trading after Jefferies downgraded the
stock to "underperform," expecting continued problems in the
company's personal computer segment.
Tempur-Pedic International Inc agreed to buy rival
mattress maker Sealy Corp for about $242 million and
assume about $750 million in debt. Tempur shares rose 6.4
percent to $28.50 while Sealy rose 4.2 percent to $2.23 before
the bell.
The S&P 500 is up 5.2 percent so far for the third quarter
and 1.9 percent for September, historically a weak month for
equities. Gains were largely tied to economy-boosting actions
taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.
Nike Inc, Discover Financial and Micron
Technology Inc are among the companies reporting results
today, and investors will be looking for signs that the economy
is weighing on profits after Caterpillar Inc and FedEx
Corp recently cut their forecasts.
Third-quarter outlooks are at the most negative since 2001,
according to Thomson Reuters data. The negative-to-positive
ratio for the upcoming earnings period stands at 4.3 to 1.
The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as the protests in Europe raised fresh concerns over
the region's ability to get its debt crisis under control.