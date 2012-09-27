* GDP weaker than expected, jobless claims fall
* China measures could support cyclical shares
* Investors await Spain's budget as riots continue
* Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 6.1 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stock index futures pared
some earlier gains and were poised to open modestly higher
Thursday in the wake of weak data that reflected the nation's
sluggish economic growth.
Still, equities remained on track to snap a five-day losing
streak on hopes the Chinese government would take steps to
bolster the country's slowing growth, and as U.S. jobless claims
fell a lot more than expected in the latest week.
Futures pared gains as data showed second-quarter gross
domestic product growth of 1.3 percent, against expected growth
of 1.7 percent. At the same time, August durable goods tumbled
13.2 percent, much more than the 5 percent drop expected.
"None of these numbers are really trending upwards... a lot
of investors are starting to wonder how much markets are
over-valued," said Tim Speiss, head of personal wealth advisors
at EisnerAmper in New York.
Jobless claims dropped by 23,000 to 359,000, significantly
more than the 4,000 drop that had been expected. Pending home
sales will be released later on Thursday.
S&P 500 futures rose 6.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 6.75 points.
In China, stocks rebounded from multi-year lows on
speculation the China Securities Regulatory Commission would
announce steps to support beleaguered domestic markets which
could include changes to the initial public offering market.
Traders said China's central bank fed $57.9 billion into money
markets this week, the largest weekly injection in history.
China's securities regulator will hold a regular meeting on
Thursday, but reforming the system for initial public offers is
not on the agenda, a regulatory source told Reuters.
U.S. cyclical sectors, which have sold off in recent
sessions, will likely benefit from any measure to boost Chinese
growth. Material and energy shares should be particularly strong
as they are tied to demand forecasts.
The world economy has been relying on China's growth to make
up for weakness in the United States and Europe. While the U.S.
has shown signs of recovery and the Federal Reserve recently
announced measures to support markets, slowing growth in China
has been a concern, especially with Europe's debt crisis still
in focus.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see China's central banks jump
on the easing bandwagon with growth easing there, but we need to
see if it will be a concerted push to force the market's growth
into a stronger gear, or more of a symbolic gesture," said Adam
Sarhan, chief executive of Sarhan Capital in New York.
Spain is set to announce economic reforms and a 2013 budget
on Thursday. The tension in Europe, underlined by anti-austerity
measures in Madrid and Athens, had contributed to the S&P's 1.9
percent drop over the past five days. Analysts said investors
may look for U.S. stocks offering value after the recent
declines.
In company news, Hewlett-Packard Co fell 2.5 percent
to $16.68 in premarket trading after Jefferies downgraded the
stock to "underperform," expecting continued problems in the
company's personal computer segment.
Tempur-Pedic International Inc agreed to buy rival
mattress maker Sealy Corp for about $242 million and
assume about $750 million in debt. Tempur shares rose 7.9
percent to $28.90 while Sealy rose 3.3 percent to $2.21 before
the bell.
The S&P 500 is up 5.2 percent so far for the third quarter
and 1.9 percent for September, historically a weak month for
equities. Gains were largely tied to economy-boosting actions
taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.
The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight trading day on
Wednesday as the protests in Europe raised fresh concerns over
the region's ability to get its debt crisis under control.