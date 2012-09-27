* U.S. GDP weaker than expected, jobless claims fall
* Tempur-Pedic, Sealy rally on merger
* Discover rallies on results, HP falls on downgrade
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks eked modest gains
on Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a five-day
retreat, as hopes the Chinese government would take steps to
bolster the giant Asian economy overshadowed a mixed bag of U.S.
data.
China has severely underestimated this year's global
economic slowdown, and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or
bank reserve requirements will hinge on any new deterioration in
the external environment, a central bank adviser said on
Thursday.
The comments underlined a confidence that global central
banks were in lock step with regards to stimulating their
economies, after monetary easing plans were put in place by the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
"Ultimately, it is in everybody's best interest that you not
have a giant economic engine in the world malfunctioning and the
central banks are getting on the same page," said Tim Courtney,
chief investment officer at Exencial Wealth Advisors in Oklahoma
City.
A bright spot among the domestic economic data released
Thursday, initial jobless claims dropped by 23,000 to 359,000,
significantly more than the 4,000 drop that had been expected.
But the final read on second-quarter gross domestic product
showed growth of 1.3 percent, weaker than an expected 1.7
percent. And August durable goods tumbled 13.2 percent, much
more than the 5 percent drop expected.
"There is not a whole lot of news driving the market right
now other than the numbers that we are seeing confirming that we
are not in recession," said Courtney. "We are not in any great
growth, but that is all the market needs to stay where it is and
potentially move higher,"
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 10.87 points,
or 0.08 percent, to 13,424.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 4.36 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,437.68. The
Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 14.89 points, or 0.48
percent, to 3,108.59.
Pending home sales fell 2.6 percent in August, compared with
expectations for flat growth, due to a shortage of lower-priced
inventory in most of the country.
Financial shares advanced along with Discover Financial
Services, which climbed 4.4 percent to $38.66 on
third-quarter earnings that beat expectations. The S&P financial
sector index gained 0.7 percent.
Spain began to announce its economic reforms and a 2013
budget. Among measures planned were setting up an independent
fiscal authority and limitations on early retirements.
Recent tension in Europe, highlighted by protests against
austerity measures in Madrid and Athens, contributed to the
S&P's 1.9 percent drop over the past five days.
Hewlett-Packard Co fell in earlier trading after
Jefferies downgraded the Dow component to "underperform,"
expecting continued problems in its personal computer segment.
In late morning trading, HP shares edged up 0.2 percent to
$17.15.
Tempur-Pedic International Inc agreed to buy rival
mattress maker Sealy Corp for about $242 million and
assume about $750 million in debt. Tempur-Pedic shares surged 19
percent to $32.06 while Sealy rose 4.2 percent to $2.23.
The S&P 500 is up 5.6 percent so far for the third quarter
and 2.2 percent for September, historically a weak month for
equities. Gains were largely fueled by economy-boosting actions
taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.