* Spain's timetable beyond what European Commission sought
* U.S. jobless claims fall, but GDP weaker than expected
* Discover jumps on results
* Tempur-Pedic and Sealy shares rally on merger
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.9 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rallied on
Thursday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a five-day
retreat, after Spain unveiled its plans for economic reform to
deal with its debt crisis.
The fiscally troubled nation announced a detailed timetable
for economic reforms and a tough 2013 budget based mostly on
spending cuts.
The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, Olli
Rehn, said Spain's detailed timetable for economic reforms goes
beyond what the European Commission has asked of Spain. Rehn
said it is an ambitious step forward.
"Spain is doing basically everything the EU wants, and they
are setting up for the potential bailout," said Paul Mendelsohn,
chief investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont.
"It's just a matter of can they keep control over some
provinces that are starting to look at bolting, and can they
keep control of the population, in terms of not creating
political instability in the country."
The rally put the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its
biggest percentage gain since the Federal Reserve announced its
plan for a third round of stimulus on Sept. 13.
Equities had staged a modest advance before Spain's
announcement on hopes that China would take steps to spur its
slowing economy.
China has severely underestimated this year's global
economic slowdown, and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or
bank reserve requirements will hinge on any new deterioration in
the external environment, a central bank adviser said on
Thursday.
The comments underlined a confidence that global central
banks were in lockstep with regards to stimulating their
economies, after monetary easing plans were put in place by the
European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
A bright spot among the domestic economic data released on
Thursday came from initial jobless claims, which dropped by
23,000 to 359,000, significantly more than the decline of 4,000
that had been expected.
But the final read on second-quarter gross domestic product
showed growth of just 1.3 percent, weaker than an expected 1.7
percent. And August durable goods orders tumbled 13.2 percent,
much more than the expected drop of 5 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 74.55 points,
or 0.56 percent, to 13,488.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 12.77 points, or 0.89 percent, to 1,446.09. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 36.24 points, or 1.17
percent, to 3,129.94.
The semiconductor index gained 1.8 percent,
bolstering the Nasdaq 100. Intel Corp was up 1.4
percent at $22.96.
Pending home sales fell 2.6 percent in August, compared with
expectations for flat growth, due to a shortage of lower-priced
inventory in most of the country.
Despite the weaker home sales data, homebuilders' shares
advanced. An index of housing stocks shot up 1.6 percent.
Financial shares rose. Discover Financial Services,
shares climbed 5 percent to $38.87 on third-quarter earnings
that beat expectations. The S&P financial sector index
gained 1.1 percent.
Hewlett-Packard Co shares inched up 0.1 percent to
$17.13, reversing a morning decline after Jefferies downgraded
the Dow component's stock to "underperform." The brokerage said
it expected continued problems in HP's personal computer
segment.
On the deal-making front, Tempur-Pedic International Inc
agreed to buy rival mattress maker Sealy Corp for
about $242 million and assume about $750 million in debt.
Tempur-Pedic shares soared 16.1 percent to $31.08, while Sealy's
stock rose 2.3 percent to $2.19.