* Spain's timetable beyond what European Commission sought
* U.S. jobless claims fall, but GDP weaker than expected
* Tempur-Pedic and Sealy shares rally on merger
* Dow up 0.7 pct, S&P 500 up 1.1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks rallied on
Thursday and the S&P 500 was set to break its five-day decline
after Spain unveiled plans for economic reform, easing some
worries about how the euro zone's debt crisis will be contained.
The broad-based rally put the benchmark S&P 500 index on
track for its biggest percentage gain since the Federal Reserve
announced its plan for a third round of stimulus on Sept. 13.
Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms
for the fiscally troubled nation and a tough 2013 budget based
mostly on spending cuts.
The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, Olli
Rehn, said Spain's detailed timetable for economic reforms goes
beyond what the European Commission has asked of Spain. Rehn
said it is an ambitious step forward.
"Any information that gives some understanding about what's
going to happen is good for the market. It's small news, but
more certainty is good," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.92 points,
or 0.72 percent, at 13,509.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 15.28 points, or 1.07 percent, at 1,448.60. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 43.86 points, or 1.42
percent, at 3,137.56.
Apple, up 2.4 percent at $681.21, gave the biggest
lift to the Nasdaq.
Hewlett-Packard Co shares rose 0.6 percent to
$17.21, reversing a morning decline after Jefferies downgraded
the Dow component's stock to "underperform." The brokerage said
it expected continued problems in HP's personal computer
segment.
On the deal-making front, Tempur-Pedic International Inc
agreed to buy rival mattress maker Sealy Corp for
about $242 million and assume about $750 million in debt.
Tempur-Pedic shares jumped 13.6 percent to $30.42, while Sealy's
stock rose 2.3 percent to $2.19.
Stocks were advancing before Spain's announcement on hopes
that China would take steps to spur its slowing economy.
China has severely underestimated this year's global
economic slowdown, and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or
bank reserve requirements will hinge on any new deterioration in
the external environment, a central bank adviser said on
Thursday.
The comments underlined the view that global central banks
were in lockstep with regards to stimulating their economies,
after monetary easing plans were put in place by the European
Central Bank and the Federal Reserve.
U.S. economic data was mixed. A report showed initial
jobless claims dropped by 23,000 to 359,000, significantly more
than the decline of 4,000 that had been expected.
But the final read on second-quarter gross domestic product
showed growth of just 1.3 percent, weaker than an expected 1.7
percent. And August durable goods orders tumbled 13.2 percent,
much more than the expected drop of 5 percent.