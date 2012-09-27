* Spain's timetable beyond what European Commission sought
* U.S. jobless claims fall, but GDP weaker than expected
* Tempur-Pedic and Sealy shares rally on merger
* Dow up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 1 pct, Nasdaq up 1.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 27 The S&P 500 snapped a five-day
string of declines in a broad-based rally on Thursday, as
Spain's plans for economic reform eased some worries about one
of the euro zone's most troubled countries.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1 percent, its biggest percentage
gain since the Federal Reserve announced its plan for a third
round of stimulus on Sept. 13.
Spain announced a detailed timetable for economic reforms
for the fiscally troubled nation and a tough 2013 budget based
mostly on spending cuts.
"Any information that gives some understanding about what's
going to happen is good for the market. It's small news, but
more certainty is good," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at
OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
The EU's Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner, Olli
Rehn, said Spain's detailed timetable for economic reforms goes
beyond what the European Commission has asked of Spain. Rehn
said it is an ambitious step forward.
Gold stocks ranked among the day's bigger gainers in the
wake of Spain's news; the PHLX gold/silver index jumped 3
percent.
Adding to the rally was a last-minute push by investors to
reposition portfolios ahead of the quarter's end, with the S&P
500 on track for a gain of 6.2 percent in the third quarter.
Friday will be the quarter's last trading day.
"What we've seen is broadly a consolidation, but also an
attempt by fund managers to position properly for the rest of
the year, to be in the best sectors," said Bruce Zaro, chief
technical strategist at Delta Global Asset Management in Boston.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 72.46
points, or 0.54 percent, to 13,485.97 at the close. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index rose 13.83 points, or 0.96 percent, to
finish at 1,447.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained
42.90 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 3,136.60.
While the Nasdaq led Thursday's gains, it also led the
market's declines earlier this week - its volatility possibly
reflecting investors' nervousness about the U.S. economic
outlook, analysts said.
Apple, up 2.4 percent at $681.32, gave the biggest
lift to the Nasdaq. The semiconductor index gained 2.3
percent, bolstering the Nasdaq 100. Intel Corp
was up 1.9 percent at $23.09.
On the deal-making front, Tempur-Pedic International Inc
agreed to buy rival mattress maker Sealy Corp for
about $242 million and assume about $750 million in debt.
Tempur-Pedic shares jumped 14.4 percent to $30.64, while Sealy's
stock rose 2.3 percent to $2.19.
In the earnings realm, Discover Financial Services
reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations - and its
shares climbed 7.3 percent to $39.71.
Stocks were rising before Spain's announcement on hopes that
China would take steps to spur its slowing economy.
China has severely underestimated this year's global
economic slowdown, and further cuts to Chinese interest rates or
bank reserve requirements will hinge on any new deterioration in
the external environment, a central bank adviser said on
Thursday.
U.S. economic data was mixed. A report showed initial
jobless claims dropped by 23,000 to 359,000, sharply exceeding
the decline of 4,000 that had been expected.
But the final read on second-quarter gross domestic product
showed growth of just 1.3 percent, weaker than an expected 1.7
percent. And August durable goods orders tumbled 13.2 percent,
much more than the expected drop of 5 percent.