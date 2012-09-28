* S&P on track to end Q3 with gains of 6.2 percent
* US shares of RIM rally in premarket after results
* ISM and consumer sentiment data both on tap
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 5.4 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Friday as investors locked in profit following steep
gains in the previous session and as a strong quarter for
equities draws to a close.
* Equities have advanced about 6.2 percent over the past
three months, much of it linked to expectations for measures by
central banks around the world to boost their economies.
* After those expectations were met, stocks have struggled
for direction and trading has been thin, as investors looked to
new catalysts amid lackluster data and lowered corporate
earnings outlooks. Advance Micro Devices, which cut its
outlook in July, has slumped 40 percent to be the S&P's worst
performer this quarter.
* While the S&P climbed 1 percent on Thursday, its best
daily gain since the Federal Reserved announced a new program of
monetary easing Sept. 13, the gain came on a plan for economic
reform in Spain that was viewed as going beyond what the
European Commission had asked of the country to help it tackle
its debt.
* In company news, Nike Inc reported first-quarter
earnings late Thursday that beat expectations, though it warned
of slowing orders in China, the latest company to caution on how
economic weakness in the Asian giant was impacting its business.
* U.S. shares of Research in Motion rocketed 18
percent to $8.45 in premarket trading after the BlackBerry maker
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
* S&P 500 futures fell 5.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 8.5 points.
* The S&P is down 0.9 percent this week so far, for a second
straight week in the red, though Thursday's rally sharply
narrowed losses from five straight days of declines. The Dow is
down 0.7 percent for the week and the Nasdaq is down 1.4
percent.
* There may be volatility on Friday as investors "window
dress," or undergo a last-minute push to reposition portfolios
ahead of the quarter's end. MetroPCS and Sprint Nextel
are the S&P's two biggest gainers in the quarter, with the
former almost doubling in value.
* In economic data, investors are looking ahead to August
personal income and consumption data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
The Institute of Supply Management Chicago's September
manufacturing activity index will be released later, as will the
final September read of the Thomson Reuters-University of
Michigan consumer sentiment index.
* Income and spending are seen rising modestly while the ISM
index is seen holding steady at 53 and the sentiment index is
seen moving to 79 from 79.2 in the preliminary report.
* The S&P snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday,
rallying on Spain's economic reform plan. The news overshadowed
a weak read on gross domestic product and durable goods, though
jobless claims were strong in the week.