* S&P on track to end Q3 with gains of 6.2 percent
* US shares of RIM rally in premarket after results
* ISM and consumer sentiment data both on tap
* Futures down: Dow 52 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Friday as investors locked in gains at the end of a strong
quarter for equities and amid uncertainty ahead of the result of
stress tests on Spanish banks.
A plan for economic reform in Spain had sparked a rally
Thursday, though the bank stress-test results and a review of
Spain's credit rating by Moody's, both due later in the day,
could compound the nation's challenges in dealing with its debt.
Trading was light as investors were reluctant to make big
moves following Thursday's gains and on the last day of the
quarter, when money managers reposition their portfolios. The
S&P has advanced 6.2 percent over the past three months.
"On this last day of the quarter, the focus remains on the
situation in Europe, which is causing nervousness and could
result in a sell-off," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "We'll
probably see a mixed session today, though we'll cling to the
gains we saw in the quarter."
In company news, Nike Inc reported first-quarter
earnings late Thursday that beat expectations, though it warned
of slowing orders in China, the latest company to caution on how
economic weakness in the Asian giant was impacting its business.
Shares fell 3.3 percent in light premarket
trading.
U.S. shares of Research in Motion rocketed
16 percent to $8.26 in premarket trading after the BlackBerry
maker reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
S&P 500 futures fell 5 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 52
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 7.5 points.
The S&P is down 0.9 percent this week so far, for a second
straight week in the red, though Thursday's rally sharply
narrowed the losses from five straight days of declines. The Dow
is down 0.7 percent for the week and the Nasdaq is down 1.4
percent.
Wall Street's gains in the quarter were largely linked to
expectations for measures by central banks around the world to
boost their economies.
After those expectations were met, stocks have struggled for
direction and trading has been thin, as investors looked to new
catalysts amid lackluster data and lowered corporate earnings
outlooks. Advance Micro Devices, which cut its outlook
in July, has slumped 40 percent to be the S&P's worst performer
this quarter.
Investors are looking ahead to August personal income and
consumption data at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The Institute of
Supply Management Chicago's September manufacturing activity
index will be released later, as will the final September read
of the Thomson Reuters-University of Michigan consumer sentiment
index.
Income and spending are seen rising modestly while the ISM
index is seen holding steady at 53 and the sentiment index is
seen moving to 79 from 79.2 in the preliminary report.
"The economy is quite sluggish, as we've seen in recent
data," Cardillo said. "That will probably continue for the rest
of the year."
There may be volatility on Friday as investors "window
dress," or undergo a last-minute push to reposition portfolios
ahead of the quarter's end. MetroPCS and Sprint Nextel
are the S&P's two biggest gainers in the quarter, with the
former almost doubling in value.
The S&P snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday,
climbing 1 percent in its best daily gain since the Federal
Reserved announced a new program of monetary easing Sept. 13.
The rally came on Spain's reform plan and overshadowed a weak
read on gross domestic product and durable goods.