* S&P on track to end Q3 with gains of 6.2 percent
* US shares of RIM rally in premarket after results
* Consumer spending rises in August on gas prices
* Futures down: Dow 79 pts, S&P 7.6 pts, Nasdaq 11.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Friday as investors locked in gains
at the end of a strong quarter for equities and amid uncertainty
ahead of the result of stress tests on Spanish banks.
A plan for economic reform in Spain had sparked a rally
Thursday, though the bank stress-test results and a review of
Spain's credit rating by Moody's, both due later in the day,
could compound the nation's challenges in dealing with its debt.
Investors are also worried about anti-austerity protests
across Europe, which could make political maneuvering more
difficult.
Trading was light as investors were reluctant to make big
moves following Thursday's gains and on the last day of the
quarter, when money managers reposition their portfolios. The
S&P has advanced 6.2 percent over the past three months.
"People are concerned by the protests (in Europe), which
throws fear into people's mind that we could see some kind of
easy resolution," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at
John Thomas Financial in New York. "Some people are locking in
gains today, especially after an oversold bounce."
Nike Inc reported first-quarter earnings late
Thursday that beat expectations, though it warned of slowing
orders in China, the latest company to caution on how economic
weakness in the Asian giant was impacting its business. Shares
fell 3.9 percent to $92.25.
U.S. shares of Research in Motion rocketed
16 percent to $8.28 in premarket trading after the BlackBerry
maker reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.
S&P 500 futures fell 7.6 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 79
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 11.5 points.
The S&P is down 0.9 percent this week so far, for a second
straight week in the red, though Thursday's rally narrowed the
losses from five straight days of declines. The Dow is down 0.7
percent for the week and the Nasdaq is down 1.4 percent.
Wall Street's gains in the quarter were largely linked to
expectations for measures by central banks around the world to
boost their economies.
After those expectations were met, stocks have struggled for
direction and trading has been thin, as investors looked to new
catalysts amid lackluster data and lowered corporate earnings
outlooks. Advance Micro Devices, which cut its outlook
in July, has slumped 40 percent to be the S&P's worst performer
this quarter.
U.S. consumer spending rose in August by the most in six
months as households stretched to pay for higher gasoline
prices, according to a Commerce Department report. Futures were
little changed by the data.
The Institute of Supply Management Chicago's September
manufacturing activity index will be released later in the day,
as will the final September read of the Thomson
Reuters-University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. The ISM
index is seen holding steady at 53 and the sentiment index is
seen moving to 79 from 79.2 in the preliminary report.
Recent data "showed an economy that is threatening to stall
out," Kaufman said. "The economy is just not doing what it
should be doing at this stage in a recovery."
There may be volatility on Friday as investors "window
dress," or undergo a last-minute push to reposition portfolios
ahead of the quarter's end. MetroPCS and Sprint Nextel
are the S&P's two biggest gainers in the quarter, with the
former almost doubling in value.
The S&P snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday,
climbing 1 percent in its best daily gain since the Federal
Reserved announced a new program of monetary easing Sept. 13.
The rally came on Spain's reform plan and overshadowed a weak
read on gross domestic product and durable goods.